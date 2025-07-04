Home / Education / News / MP CM announces laptop aid for over 94,000 top-scoring Class 12 students

MP CM announces laptop aid for over 94,000 top-scoring Class 12 students

The MP govt will give Rs 25,000 to over 94K students who got 75% in the MPBSE exams, under the Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:21 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government awarded a staggering amount of Rs 239 crore in laptop aid to about 94,234 deserving class 12 students today, July 4, 2025. 
 
The Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana is designed to empower and encourage students who took the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12 exams and received a score of at least 75 per cent. The chosen students will receive Rs 25,000 directly in their bank accounts to purchase a laptop to help them with their studies.

MPBSE exam results 2025: Government post

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote on his X and said, "I'm delighted that on 4th July, we will extend financial incentives of Rs 25,000 each to 94,234 students who have scored 75 percent or above in the Class 12 MP Board examinations."
 
The CM also gave away laptops to 15 top-performing Class 12 students from government schools across the state during a programme held at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre on Friday.

Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2025: Insights 

These students scored the highest marks in various subjects, including science, commerce, the arts, and mathematics, in the academic year 2024–2025 in the state. Of them, Prayal Dwivedi was the first to get a laptop from the Chief Minister after achieving the highest score of 492 out of 500 in the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) exams. During the event, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh joined the chief minister.
 
Other meritorious and deserving students who received laptops are Harsh Pandey (490), Ankur Yadav (490), Abhay Singh (489), Aryan Pandey (488), Heena Kumari (488), Hariom Shahu (486), Raghuveer Gautam (484), Gargi Agrawal (484), Divyanshu Tiwari (484), Deepika Singh (483), Parth Rathore (483), Nishra Pandit (487), Panjal Kushwaha (487), and Yogita Tank (478).

What is "Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana"?

Since its launch in 2009–10, the "Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana" Scheme has assisted over 4.3 lakh students with funds totalling more than INR 1080 crore. The program encourages youth to pursue higher education and promotes digital literacy. Approximately 89,710 students were awarded financial aid under this program in 2023–2024.
 
Both regular and self-taught students from government and accredited non-government schools are covered under the program. Students from the general category must have received at least 75%, while those from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) must have received at least 65%.
 

Topics :Madhya Pradesh govtClass 12 resultsMP Board resulteducation

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story