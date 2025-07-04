Home / Education / News / NCL Technician CBT 2025: Answer Key 2025 out at nclcil.in, know more

NCL Technician CBT 2025: Answer Key 2025 out at nclcil.in, know more

NCL has declared the answer key for the Technician posts to enable candidates to raise objections on its official website. Deadline to raise objections is till July 7

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has officially released the Answer key for the NCL Technician Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025. Candidates who sat for the test can now get the tentative answer key on the recruiting portal at nclcil.in.
 
Now, candidates have until 11:55 pm on July 7, 2025, to review their responses again and raise any objections. The answer key provides transparency and allows candidates to evaluate their potential scores.

NCL Technician Recruitment 2025: Important dates

CBT Exam Date: June 30, 2025
Answer Key Release Date: July 4, 2025 (10:00 AM)
Last Date to Raise Objections: July 7, 2025 (11:55 PM).

NCL Technician Recruitment 2025: Key Details

Post: Technician Trainee:
 
Technician Trainee (Fitter): 95 posts
Technician Trainee (Welder): 10 posts
Technician Trainee (Electrician): 95 posts
 

NCL Technician Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Technician Trainee (Fitter): ITI Pass in Fitter trade + 1-year apprenticeship
Technician Trainee (Welder): ITI Pass in Welder trade + 1-year apprenticeship
Technician Trainee (Electrician): ITI Pass in Electrician trade + 1-year apprenticeship. 

How to download NCL Technician CBT 2025 Answer Key?

Step 1: Visit the official NCL recruitment website at www.nclcil.in.
Step 2: Press the link on the homepage that says "Download Answer Key."
Step 3: Fill out the login forms utilising your date of birth and registration number.
Step 4: The answer key will be showcased on your screen after you press in.
Step 5: Determine your anticipated score after carefully reviewing your responses. 

NCL Technician CBT 2025: What’s next?

It is recommended that candidates thoroughly review the answer key and raise any issues within the designated time frame. The final answer key and results will be released after all valid issues have been resolved. Continue to check the official NCL website for updates on the results and the next steps in the selection process.
 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

