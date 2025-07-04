NCL Technician CBT 2025: Answer Key 2025 out at nclcil.in, know more

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has officially released the Answer key for the NCL Technician Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025. Candidates who sat for the test can now get the tentative answer key on the recruiting portal at nclcil.in.

Now, candidates have until 11:55 pm on July 7, 2025, to review their responses again and raise any objections. The answer key provides transparency and allows candidates to evaluate their potential scores.

NCL Technician Recruitment 2025: Important dates

• CBT Exam Date: June 30, 2025

• Answer Key Release Date: July 4, 2025 (10:00 AM)

• Last Date to Raise Objections: July 7, 2025 (11:55 PM).

NCL Technician Recruitment 2025: Key Details Post: Technician Trainee: • Technician Trainee (Fitter): 95 posts • Technician Trainee (Welder): 10 posts • Technician Trainee (Electrician): 95 posts Total Vacancies: 200. ALSO READ | CUET UG results 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check NCL Technician Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria • Technician Trainee (Fitter): ITI Pass in Fitter trade + 1-year apprenticeship • Technician Trainee (Welder): ITI Pass in Welder trade + 1-year apprenticeship • Technician Trainee (Electrician): ITI Pass in Electrician trade + 1-year apprenticeship. How to download NCL Technician CBT 2025 Answer Key? Step 1: Visit the official NCL recruitment website at www.nclcil.in.