Despite NEP push, universities yet to attract foreign students, faculty

Beyond student recruitment, sector leaders argue that improving India's global standing will require stronger research ecosystems and deeper international academic engagement.
“India needs to move from policy intent to institutional execution. Universities need more autonomy with accountability, stronger faculty recruitment and performance systems, faster curriculum renewal, globally benchmarked student services and deeper industry-linked learning pathways. If India wants to attract more foreign students, it must also make the proposition clearer: High-quality education, affordable cost, safe campus life, internships, work exposure and meaningful career pathways,” said Shantanu Rooj, founder and chief executive officer of TeamLease EdTech, an education technology company.