HPBOSE Winter School exams 2025-26: Check timetable for Classes 3, 5, 8

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has released the date sheets for the HPBOSE Class 3, 5, and 8 winter date sheet exams in 2025. The whole schedule is available in the PDF format here for students taking the theory exams for the winter session.
The official announcement states that the exams for students in classes three and five will take place from December 1 to December 5, 2025, while the exams for students in class eight will take place from November 27 to December 6, 2025. The tests will take place from 9:45 am to 1 pm in a single session.
Steps to Check HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025 Datesheet
Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE
Step 2: Press on the Examination section
Step 3: Press on Datesheets
Step 4: The Class 3, 5 and 8 datesheets will be showcased
Step 5: Download the Datesheet PDF for later reference.