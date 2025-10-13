Home / Education / News / HPBOSE Winter School exams 2025-26: Check timetable for Classes 3, 5, 8

HPBOSE Winter School exams 2025-26: Check timetable for Classes 3, 5, 8

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, has announced the examination schedule for winter-closing schools for the 2025-26 academic session. Check here

HPBOSE Winter School exams 2025–26
HPBOSE Winter School exams 2025–26. (Photo: PTI)
The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has released the date sheets for the HPBOSE Class 3, 5, and 8 winter date sheet exams in 2025. The whole schedule is available in the PDF format here for students taking the theory exams for the winter session.
 
The official announcement states that the exams for students in classes three and five will take place from December 1 to December 5, 2025, while the exams for students in class eight will take place from November 27 to December 6, 2025. The tests will take place from 9:45 am to 1 pm in a single session.

Steps to Check HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025 Datesheet

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE
Step 2: Press on the Examination section
Step 3: Press on Datesheets
Step 4: The Class 3, 5 and 8 datesheets will be showcased
Step 5: Download the Datesheet PDF for later reference. 

HPBOSE Class 3 Winter School Datesheet 2025-26 annual exams

01-12-2025 (Monday): Mathematics
03-12-2025 (Wednesday): English
04-12-2025 (Thursday): Environmental Studies (EVS)
05-12-2025 (Friday): Hindi.

HPBOSE Class 5 Winter School Schedule 2025-26 annual exams

01-12-2025 (Monday): English
02-12-2025 (Tuesday): Hindi
04-12-2025 (Thursday): Mathematics
05-12-2025 (Friday): Environmental Studies (EVS). 

HPBOSE Class 8 Winter School Annual Exam Timetable 2025-26

27-11-2025 (Thursday): English
28-11-2025 (Friday): Hindi
29-11-2025 (Saturday): Social Science
01-12-2025 (Monday): Mathematics
02-12-2025 (Tuesday): Himachal Pradesh Lok Sanskriti and Yoga
04-12-2025 (Thursday): Science
05-12-2025 (Friday): Sanskrit
06-12-2025 (Saturday): Practical Exams: Art, Home Science, Music, Agriculture, Urdu.

HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025: Important Instructions

Students who will show up for the exams must follow the guidelines provided. Candidates for the exam must report to the exam centres before the exam starts.
Students will be provided an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper and enter the details in the answer sheet. 
Exam will start at 10 AM
The correct question number must be given in the answer sheet
Calculators, mobile phones, smart watches and any other electronic gadgets are not permitted inside the exam centre.
 

