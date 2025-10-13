HPBOSE Winter School exams 2025-26: Check timetable for Classes 3, 5, 8

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has released the date sheets for the HPBOSE Class 3, 5, and 8 winter date sheet exams in 2025. The whole schedule is available in the PDF format here for students taking the theory exams for the winter session.

The official announcement states that the exams for students in classes three and five will take place from December 1 to December 5, 2025, while the exams for students in class eight will take place from November 27 to December 6, 2025. The tests will take place from 9:45 am to 1 pm in a single session.

Steps to Check HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025 Datesheet Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE Step 2: Press on the Examination section Step 3: Press on Datesheets Step 4: The Class 3, 5 and 8 datesheets will be showcased Step 5: Download the Datesheet PDF for later reference. HPBOSE Class 3 Winter School Datesheet 2025-26 annual exams 01-12-2025 (Monday): Mathematics 03-12-2025 (Wednesday): English 04-12-2025 (Thursday): Environmental Studies (EVS) 05-12-2025 (Friday): Hindi. HPBOSE Class 5 Winter School Schedule 2025-26 annual exams 01-12-2025 (Monday): English 02-12-2025 (Tuesday): Hindi

04-12-2025 (Thursday): Mathematics 05-12-2025 (Friday): Environmental Studies (EVS). HPBOSE Class 8 Winter School Annual Exam Timetable 2025-26 27-11-2025 (Thursday): English 28-11-2025 (Friday): Hindi 29-11-2025 (Saturday): Social Science 01-12-2025 (Monday): Mathematics 02-12-2025 (Tuesday): Himachal Pradesh Lok Sanskriti and Yoga 04-12-2025 (Thursday): Science 05-12-2025 (Friday): Sanskrit 06-12-2025 (Saturday): Practical Exams: Art, Home Science, Music, Agriculture, Urdu. HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025: Important Instructions • Students who will show up for the exams must follow the guidelines provided. Candidates for the exam must report to the exam centres before the exam starts.