SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: Apply for 7,565 vacancies on this website

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 Vacanies: The Delhi Police Recruitment 2025 SSC Constable Registration procedure has begun, according to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The direct URL to apply for the positions can be found on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in. This hiring campaign will fill 7565 positions within the company.

The registration period will end on October 21, 2025, having begun on September 22. October 29 is the start date of the correction window, which will end on October 31, 2025. The computer-based test is tentatively scheduled for December 2025 or January 2026.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: Important dates

• SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 Notification release date: September 22, 2025

• SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 Online application window: September 22 to October 21, 2025 (till 11 pm) • SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 Deadline for online fee payment: October 22, 2025 (till 11 pm) •SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 Application correction window: October 29 to October 31, 2025 •SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 Computer-Based Examination: December 2025 / January 2026. SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: Vacancies • Constable (Exe.) Male [Ex-Servicemen (Commando)]: 376 • Constable (Exe.) Female: 2,496 • Constable (Exe.) Male: 4,408 • Constable (Exe.) Male [Ex-Servicemen (Others)]: 285 Total Vacancies: 7,565. How to apply online for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025? • Go to the official website ssc.gov.in

• Open the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 notification link • Apply using a valid email ID and mobile number • Enter the application form and upload the essential documents • Pay the application fee online and send the form. SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: What is the application fee? • General category candidates- Rs 100 • Women candidates, SC, ST, and Ex-servicemen- Exempted • Payment can be made via UPI, net banking, or debit/credit cards. SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: Eligibility According to government regulations, candidates between the ages of 18 and 25 may apply, with the upper age limit for reserved groups being lowered. A computer-based exam and a physical efficiency and measurement test (PE & MT) will be the first steps in the selection process.