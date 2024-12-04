GIC Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 110 Assistant Manager posts

The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has declared the recruitment notification for the vacancies of Scale 1 Officers (Assistant Manager) today, December 4, 2024. Around 110 openings will be filled through this employment initiative. Interested and eligible candidates may register for the position by going to the official website of GIC at gicre.in.

The official notice says that, “GIC Re, the Indian Reinsurer is a 10th largest Reinsurance Company in the world with the network in India and abroad, is looking for Graduates / Post Graduates in the disciplines mentioned below to fill-in the positions of 110 Officers in the cadre of Assistant Manager (Scale-I) to be posted in Head Office, Mumbai and will be liable to be posted anywhere in India as well as abroad as per the requirement of the Corporation".

GIC Recruitment 2024: Important dates

The deadline to edit the application details will be closed on December 19, 2024. The application must be printed by January 3, 2025. The online fee payment period has been scheduled from December 4 to December 19, 2024. It is anticipated that the admission cards would be made available seven days before the test.

GIC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

Applicants may apply if they have a graduate or postgraduate degree in any field with 60% from a recognised university (or 55% for SC/ST candidates). As of November 1, 2024, applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 30. There is relaxation of age for reserved categories.

GIC Assistant Manager 2024 position: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at gicre.in

Step 2: On the home page, press on ‘Careers' section

Step 3: Press on GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024 link available

Step 4: Complete registration and login

Step 5: Enter the application form

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future use.

GIC Recruitment: Recruitment

Candidates will be chosen for the position through a written exam, in-person interview, group discussion, and medical evaluation. The applicants chosen through GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024 will be posted into the various Assistant Manager (Scale I) Officer positions. The salary will start from the base pay of Rs 50,925 per month.