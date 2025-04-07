Goa Board SSC Result 2025: 95.53% pass, check topper list shortly

SSC exam results for 2025 were declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) at 5:00 p.m. today. The official websites - gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net, will host the results. After the links are activated by the board officially announcing the results, students will be able to view their grades. The Class 10for 2025 were declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) at 5:00 p.m. today. The official websites - gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net, will host the results. After the links are activated by the board officially announcing the results, students will be able to view their grades.

Students are urged by the board to have their login credentials on hand. Students can view the results on the website whenever they are released. This year, a total of 18,838 students showed up for the exam, with 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls.

GBSHSE Goa Board 10th Result 2025: Girls outperform Boys!

Pass percentage of girls: 95.71%

Pass percentage of boys: 94.98%

GBSHSE Class 10th 2025: Steps to check

• Visit the official website link at results.gbshsegoa.net.

• Once the homepage opens, press the link ‘Goa Board SSC Result 2025’

• Fill in your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc. in the given fields

• Finish the security captcha step

• Press on ‘Get Result’

• Your scorecard will be showcased on the screen

• Download the result and print it out for future use.

Goa board Class 10th result: Check via SMS

The board will respond to you with the specifics of the outcome. Additionally, students can view their digital marksheets via the DigiLocker platform. The official grade reports, however, ought to be picked up from the school later.

GBSHSE Goa Board 10th Result 2025: Details mentioned

Student’s Name

Seat Number

Subject-wise Marks

Grades

Father’s Name

Qualifying Status.

Goa SSC Result 2025: Grading System

- 91% to 100%: A (Grade Value: 10) – Outstanding

- 81% to 90%: B (Grade Value: 9) – Excellent

- 71% to 80%: C (Grade Value: 8) – Very Good

- 61% to 70%: D (Grade Value: 7) – Good

- 51% to 60%: E (Grade Value: 6) – Above Average

- 41% to 50%: F (Grade Value: 5) – Average

- 33% to 40%: G (Grade Value: 4) – Fair

- 21% to 32%: H (Grade Value: -) – Marginal

- Below 21%: I (Grade Value: -) – Unsatisfactory.