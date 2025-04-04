PSEB Class 8 Result 2025 out at pseb.ac.in, steps to check and download

PSEB 8th Class Result 2025 Out: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Punjab Board PSEB Class 8 result today, April 4. Students who appeared for the Punjab 8th board exams can check and download their results through the official website, pseb.ac.in. The overall pass percentage was 98.31 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 97.84%, and the pass percentage of girls was 98.83%.

The PSEB 8th examinations were held from February 19 to March 7, 2025.

How to check and download their PSEB class 8th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check PSEB class 8th results 2025:

Firstly, visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage check for the PSEB Class 8 results 2025.

Candidates can check their results using login credentials.

The results will appear on the candidates' screen.

Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

PSEB 8th Class Result 2025: Official websites