PSEB Class 8 Result 2025 out at pseb.ac.in, steps to check and download

PSEB 8th Class Result 2025 Out: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Punjab Board PSEB Class 8 result today, April 4. Students who appeared for the Punjab 8th board exams can check and download their results through the official website, pseb.ac.in. The overall pass percentage was 98.31 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 97.84%, and the pass percentage of girls was 98.83%.
The PSEB 8th examinations were held from February 19 to March 7, 2025.
How to check and download their PSEB class 8th results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check PSEB class 8th results 2025:
- Firstly, visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.
- On the homepage check for the PSEB Class 8 results 2025.
- Candidates can check their results using login credentials.
- The results will appear on the candidates' screen.
- Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.
PSEB 8th Class Result 2025: Official websites
Candidates can check their PSEB class 8th results 2025 on pseb.ac.in.
PSEB Class 8 Result 2025: Toppers list
The Board had announced the toppers.
- Rank 1: Harnoorpreet Kaur, Bathinda (600/600 marks)
- Rank 2: Gurleen Kaur, Amritsar (598 marks).
- Rank 3: Armandeep Singh, Sangrur (597 marks).
PSEB, Punjab Class 8th Results 2025: Supplementary exam results
Students who failed to secure minimum marks in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. The board will announce the PSEB supplementary exams later. Candidates who are applying for the re-evaluation process requires to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per answer sheet, along with a processing fee of Rs 500 for viewing the evaluated answer sheets. Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the exam. However, students who are not happy with the board result can apply for result scrutiny. ALSO READ: UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results?
