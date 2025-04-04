UPMSP Result 2025: The UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2025 are expected to be released by the third week of April 2025. Students can check their UPMSP high school board exam 2025 results through the official websites upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

However, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has not shared any official information about the result date yet. Students can check their exam scores by using their login credentials.

The Uttar Pradesh Board announced on April 2 that the evaluation process has been completed at all 261 centres across the state. The board has issued a press release on the same day, that reads, "As of today, April 2, 2025, the evaluation of answer sheets allotted to all 261 evaluation centres established in every district of the state has been fully completed."

When was the UPMSP exam held?

This year the UPMSP exam for classes 10th and 12th was held between February 24 to March 12, 2025. This year, a total of 54.37 lakh students appeared for the UP board exams 2025, with 27.32 lakh students taking the Class 10 (High School) exam and 27.05 lakh students taking the Class 12 (Intermediate) exam.

UP Board Result 2025 date

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the UP Board results for both high school and intermediate through a press conference. UPMSP will notify the official date and time for the result declaration press conference on its website.

UP Board 10th result 2024: Toppers list

Rank Name Marks (out of 600) District 1 Prachi Nigam 591/600 Sitapur 2 Deepika Sonkar 590/600 Fatehpur 3 Navya Singh 588/600 Fatehpur 3 Navya Singh 588/600 Sitapur 3 Swati Singh 588/600 Sitapur 3 Deepanshi Singh 588/600 Jalaun 3 Arpit Tiwari 588/600 Pratapgarh 4 Vaishnavi 587/600 Sitapur 4 Ishika 587/600 Jalaun 4 Raj Singh 587/600 Prayagraj 4 Deepika Devi 587/600 Fatehpur 4 Namita Verma 587/600 Ambedkar Nagar 5 Anshika Verma 586/600 Sitapur 5 Sonam Pathak 586/600 Sitapur 5 Anshu 586/600 Kannauj 5 Chahat Patel 586/600 Jalaun 5 Yamuna Prasad 586/600 Chitrakoot 5 Naeela Ubaid 586/600 Barabanki

UP Board 12th result 2024: Toppers list

Rank Name Marks (out of 500) District 1 Shubham Verma 489/500 Sitapur 2 Vishu Chaudhary 488/500 Baghpat 2 Kajal Singh 488/500 Amroha 2 Raj Verma 488/500 Sitapur 2 Kashish Maurya 488/500 Sitapur 2 Charlie Gupta 488/500 Siddharth Nagar 2 Sujata Pandey 488/500 Siddharth Nagar 3 Sheetal Verma 487/500 Deoria 3 Kashish Yadav 487/500 Raebareli 3 Aditya Kumar Yadav 487/500 Kanpur Nagar 3 Anksha Vishwakarma 487/500 Fatehpur 3 Palak Singh 487/500 Siddharth Nagar 4 Mohammad Sahim 486/500 Mainpuri 4 Palak Maurya 486/500 Sitapur 4 Sadhna Maurya 486/500 Sitapur 4 Rajit Kumar 486/500 Etawah 4 Aniket Sharma 486/500 Kannauj 4 Lavi 486/500 Fatehpur 4 Shivam Gupta 486/500 Ballia 5 Anu Dhakare 485/500 Agra 5 Rahul Upadhyay 485/500 Aligarh 5 Nutan Yadav 485/500 Amroha 5 Radhika 485/500 Amroha 5 Smriti Singh 485/500 Lakhimpur Kheri 5 Anubhav Shukla 485/500 Sitapur 5 Palak Maurya 485/500 Sitapur 5 Aniket Sahu 485/500 Kanpur Nagar 5 Aastha Baghel 485/500 Etawah 5 Jyoti 485/500 Etawah 5 Kashish 485/500 Etawah 5 Sunakshi Srivastava 485/500 Barabanki 5 Chandan Yadav 485/500 Barabanki 5 Saksham Tiwari 485/500 Barabanki 5 Nidhi 485/500 Siddharth Nagar 5 Shweta Singh 485/500 Gorakhpur 5 Faiz Ali Ansari 485/500 Kushinagar

UP Board Results 2024 Date: Previous trends