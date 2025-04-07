Candidates can check and download their hall tickets through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using login credentials such as login ID or registration number along with their password.

KEA started the registrations for KCET 2025 on January 23, 2025.

KCET Exams dates

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 is expected to take place on April 15, 16, and 17, 2025, at various exam centres across the state.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions:

Morning session: 10:30 am to 11:50 am

10:30 am to 11:50 am Afternoon session: 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm

How to download the KCET Admit Card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the KCET 2025 admit card:

Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the home page, check for the admissions tab 'UGCET- 2025'.

Click on the link to download the UGCET Admit Card 2025.

A new page will appear on your screen, and you will need to enter your login credentials.

Candidates can check their admit card displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and take printouts for further use.

In case of any discrepancies, candidates are advised to reach out to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for corrections. The admit card will contain candidates' essential details and important exam day guidelines.

KCET admit card 2025 official website

Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KCET 2025 admit card through the official website. Here are the official webstes to download KCET hall ticket 2025: