TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 registration begins today at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TNUSRB has started the registration process for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) 2025 today. Here's all you need to know

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
The online registration-cum application process for the Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) 2025 has been started. Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has initiated the recruitment drive aiming to fill a total of 1299 vacancies in the organisation and 53 shortfalls.
 
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in. 

Registration process's last date

The last date to register for the Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) 2025 post is May 3, 2025, and the last date to make corrections to the online application is May 13, 2025. 

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

  • Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk): Total 933 posts (Male-654, Female-279)
  • Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR): Total 366 posts (Male-255, Female-111)
  • Sub-Inspectors of Police (shortfall vacancies): Total 53 posts (10 for Scheduled Caste and 43 for Scheduled Tribe)
  • Pay Scale: Rs. 36,900 – 1,16,600/-

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. Candidates applying for the Sub-Inspectors of Police posts must have a Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognized by UGC / Government on or before the date of Notification.
 
2. The Bachelor’s Degree must have been obtained in the following patterns:
a) After completion of SSLC and Higher Secondary course in the order of 10+2+3 / 4 / 5 pattern or

b) After completion of SSLC and Diploma in the order of 10+3+2 / 10+3+3 pattern or 
c) After completion of SSLC and 2 years ITI in the order of 10+2+3 pattern.
 
3. A Bachelor’s Degree from an Open University / Distance Education / College is also valid. However, an open degree should have been obtained following the same pattern as mentioned above.
 
However, candidates who completed the 10th standard directly without passing the 9th standard or cleared the 12th standard without passing the 11th are not eligible. 

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Age eligibility

The candidates' age must be above 20 years old and under the age of 30 years as of July 1, 2025 (It means the candidates must have been born on or after 02.07.1995 and on or before 01.07.2005).

Upper Age limit for different categories

 
Category Upper Age Limit
OBC 32
SC/ST 35
Transgender 35
Destitute woman 37
Ex- servicemen/ ex- personnel CAPF 47

Examination Fee

The registration fee for departmental or open quota is ₹500. A candidate has to pay Rs 1000 as an examination fee ( in case they apply for both the Open Quota and the Departmental Quota). 
 
Payment can only be made through Net Banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for the Tamil Nadu SI Recruitment 2025 will have to undergo three stages — Tamil language, general knowledge, and psychology. 
 
Those who qualify for the written test will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), to assess candidates' physical fitness. The final stage involves a viva voce or personal interview.
 
The 100-point exam will have 100 questions and the time allotted is 100 minutes (1 hour and 40 minutes). The candidates will be eligible for the next round only if they achieve at least 40 per cent marks in the Tamil Language Eligibility Test.
 
After completing the General Knowledge test which is the main test, candidates then have to proceed to 'Part B' consisting of Communication Skills, Information Handling Ability, Psychology Test, Logical Analysis and Numerical Analysis. The written test will take place in the OMR Answer sheet.
Topics :PoliceTamil NaduRecruitment

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

