RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025: When and where to check once declared and more

RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 have not yet been released by Railway Recruitment Boards . When the exam dates are announced, candidates who have registered for the test can find them on the RRBs' official website.

The dates for both undergraduate and graduate-level positions will be shared soon on the website. A total of 11558 positions will be filled during this recruitment campaign, with 8113 being graduate-level and 3445 being undergraduate-level.

For graduate-level positions, the RRB NTPC registration period ran from September 14 to October 13, 2024, whereas for undergraduate-level positions, it ran from September 21 to October 20, 2024. Computer-based tests (CBTs) are part of the NTPC selection process. Where appropriate, computer-based aptitude or typing skill tests come next.

RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025: Vacancies

1. Undergraduate level posts

• Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

• Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

• Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies.

• Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies.

2. Graduate-level posts

• Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

• Station Master: 994 vacancies

• Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

• Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies.

• Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official RRB website

Step 2: Press on the official RRBs link where you applied for the NTPC recruitment drive.

Step 3: Open the exam date link for undergraduate or graduate-level posts, as needed.

Step 4: View the exam dates and download the PDF.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Date 2025: Selection Process & Exam Schedule Details

CBT 1 (Computer-Based Test), CBT 2, a Skill Test, Document Verification, and a Medical Examination are the five main steps in the RRB NTPC 2025 hiring process. CBT 1, the initial phase, will take place in several Indian cities. Those whose applications were accepted can anticipate hearing about the specific CBT 1 exam schedule shortly.

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Salary details

According to the detailed notification announced, below are the salary structure for Undergraduate Posts including the initial pay (initial monthly as per the 7th CPC):

• Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900 (Level-2)

• Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs 21,700 (Level-3)

• Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900 (Level-2)

• Trains Clerk: Rs 19,900 (Level-2).

RRB NTPC CBT 1: Details Mentioned on the admit card 2025

• Candidate’s Name

• Date of Birth

• Category

• Gender (Male/Female)

• Applicant’s Photograph

• Space for Candidate’s Signature

• Space for Examiner’s Signature

• Important Exam Instructions

• Registration Number

• Examination Centre Code

• Exam Centre Address

• Reporting Time

• Exam Duration.