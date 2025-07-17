University of Southampton opens India's first foreign varsity campus

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday inaugurated the Gurugram campus of the UK-based University of Southampton, making it the first foreign university to operationalise its campus in India.

The university received its official letter of intent from the Union education ministry in August last year, followed by a public announcement and formal launch on September 13, 2024.

The development follows the University Grants Commission’s 2023 notification of rules facilitating the entry of foreign higher education institutions into India as part of the National Education Policy 2020 reforms.

Under these regulations, foreign institutions seeking to establish campuses in India must rank within the top 500 globally — either overall or in specific subject areas — and demonstrate outstanding expertise in their fields, subject to UGC approval.

The University of Southampton was ranked 80th in the 2025 QS World University Rankings and 14th among UK-based institutions. ALSO READ: From educator to minister, FM Nirmala Sitharaman opens up on her journey The institute’s Gurugram campus will offer globally recognised undergraduate and postgraduate programmes aligned with UK academic standards. “Students may also spend up to one year at the university’s campuses in the UK or Malaysia,” the education ministry stated in a public announcement. The ministry added that programmes commencing this year would include undergraduate courses in computer science, economics, accounting and finance, business management, along with postgraduate courses in finance and international management.