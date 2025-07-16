NCERT Class 8 book calls Babur 'ruthless', Akbar's rule 'brutal, tolerant'

In the latest edition of NCERT’s Class 8 Social Science textbook, Babur is described as a “ruthless conqueror”, Akbar’s rule is said to combine “brutality and tolerance”, and Aurangzeb is labelled a “military ruler” who re-imposed taxes on non-Muslims. The revised text aims to encourage students to think critically about the complexities of India’s medieval history, including its grandeurs and violence, news agency PTI reported.

Titled ‘Exploring Society: India and Beyond’, the book is part of NCERT’s updated curriculum aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023. It shifts the entire timeline of topics like the Delhi Sultanate, the Mughals, the Marathas, and the colonial period to Class 8. These subjects were previously taught in Class 7, PTI reported.

At the start of the book is a section titled 'Note on Some Darker Periods in History', which explains the inclusion of sensitive historical content. It urges students to view violent past events — such as wars and invasions — with context and objectivity, stating, "No one should be held responsible today for events of the past." Direct references to violence and intolerance The chapter 'Reshaping India's Political Map' covers Indian history from the 13th to the 17th century, including the Delhi Sultanate, the Vijayanagara Empire, the Mughal Empire, and various forms of resistance.

Babur is described as “brutal and ruthless, slaughtering entire populations”, while Aurangzeb is noted for temple and gurdwara destruction and for reviving the jiziya tax. Akbar’s reign, though praised for religious tolerance, is also marked by harsh events like the killing of 30,000 civilians during the Chittorgarh siege. The book also reinterprets jiziya tax as a source of social humiliation and financial pressure, encouraging conversion to Islam. In earlier editions, the tax was explained more neutrally, PTI reported. While the Mughal and Sultanate sections portray a grim period in history, the textbook also celebrates resistance movements and resilient leaders. It includes stories of the Marathas, Ahoms, Rajputs, and Sikhs. Leaders like Shivaji, Tarabai, and Ahilyabai Holkar are described as visionary figures. Shivaji is hailed as a strategic leader who upheld Hindu values while respecting other faiths.

Other resistance stories include Jat peasants, tribal groups like the Bhils and Santhals, and queens like Rani Durgavati who fought Mughal forces. Michel Danino, head of NCERT's Social Science curriculum group, denied any intent to vilify Mughals. Union Minister of State BL Verma supported the content, saying, "The next generation should learn about what all happened. We should accept the truth." Mughals, Sultanate dropped from NCERT textbooks The new Class 7 NCERT Social Science textbook has completely removed references to the Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate. Instead, it now features chapters on ancient Indian dynasties such as the Magadha, Mauryas, Shungas, and Satavahanas, along with themes like sacred geography and the Maha Kumbh.