University of Southampton first to set up full Indian campus in Gurugram

The University of Southampton, based in the United Kingdom, officially inaugurated its campus in Gurugram on Wednesday, becoming the first foreign university to establish a fully operational campus in India under the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who both welcomed the development as a key moment in India's higher education reforms, according to a report by the Press Trust of India. The launch event was attended by Union Education Minister and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who both welcomed the development as a key moment in India's higher education reforms, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

The university had received a Letter of Intent (LoI) last year, following the UGC's guidelines for foreign higher education institutions setting up campuses in India.

"This marks a momentous milestone towards internationalisation of education at home under NEP 2020, and also towards strengthening the education pillar of India-UK cooperation as envisioned in the India-UK Roadmap 2030," said Pradhan. He also praised the swift establishment of the campus, noting that it was built within a year of receiving the LoI. "University of Southampton has set up this state-of-the-art campus within a year of receiving the LoI. I am confident that the campus, with its basket of forward-looking courses and Southampton's legacy of academic excellence, will emerge as a distinguished institution shaping leaders of tomorrow," he added.

Focus on STEM and global problem-solving Pradhan encouraged the university’s leadership to introduce STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses at the Gurugram campus and said it should serve as a centre for addressing global challenges. "Education has been placed at the heart of India's development. Through the internationalisation of education at home, India is being envisioned as a global knowledge destination, reviving its civilisational legacy and reigniting its intellectual heritage from Pushpagiri and Nalanda to Gurugram," he said. "I invite other leading universities across the world to come to India for co-creating ecosystems of innovation, research and education," Pradhan added.

Courses and global opportunities for students The Gurugram campus will provide undergraduate and postgraduate degrees that align with UK academic standards. Students will also have the opportunity to spend up to one year at the University of Southampton's campuses in the UK or Malaysia. From 2025, the campus will offer BSc programmes in Computer Science, Economics, Accounting & Finance, and Business Management. It will also provide MSc courses in Finance and International Management. Support from Haryana and UGC CM Saini expressed his support for the initiative and reiterated the state’s commitment to developing Gurugram as a hub for global education and innovation.

"NEP 2020 positions India as a global hub for education, research, and innovation," he said, while Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi added, "I am confident that the University of Southampton, with its legacy of academic excellence, will offer quality education in critical areas like Computer Science, Economics, International Business, and Management, contributing to India's priorities in digital innovation and global leadership." Joshi also highlighted the UGC’s streamlined process for enabling such partnerships and noted that the new campus would strengthen ties between Indian and global academic communities. Diverse student body and global faculty The first intake at the Indian campus includes high-performing students from across India and countries such as the UAE and Nepal.