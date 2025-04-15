The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has issued an official notification debunking a fake press release circulating online claiming the GSEB Class 12 Science stream results and GUJCET 2025 results would be declared on April 17, 2025, at 9 AM.

The board has not shared any official information regarding the result date which will be published through the official website, i.e., gseb.org.

GUJCET 2025 result: Official statement

The Gujarat board in its statement said that the press release was fake. The official statement reads, “No such press release has been issued by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar. It is hereby notified that this press release is fake.”

ALSO READ | UP Board 2025: Class 10th, 12th results not releasing on Apr 15, says UPMSP The board also requested that students and parents should avoid information coming from unofficial sources, including websites that have previously posted unverified dates.

One of the fake portals claimed that GUJCET 2025 results would be released on April 9 at 10 AM, which turned out to be a baseless claim later.

When will Gujarat board Class 12 results be out?

Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board examinations for classes 10th and 12th, held from 11 March to 22 March 2025 and February 27 to March 17, 2025, respectively, can expect the results to be released soon.

Gujarat board released the academic calendar

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board recently shared the academic calendar for the session 2025-26. According to the new calendar, the academic year will begin on June 9. This calendar also includes the upcoming board exam dates. In this session, the 10th and 12th exams are scheduled to begin on February 26, 2026. Students seeking more information on this matter should stay tuned to the official website for more information.