How Indian students' hunt for new destination takes a fresh route

Indian students' search for new destinations to pursue their academic dreams is leading them to Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and even Russia, as the Big Four – the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada and Australia – fall out of favour.

The reasons are multiple: US President Donald Trump ’s policies, strained ties with Canada, stricter visa rules, visa rejections, and rising incidence of racism in these countries versus welcoming immigration policies and promising work opportunities after their course ends – despite the language barrier.

Data from consultancy firms and the government indicates that countries such as Germany, Ireland and New Zealand are gaining favour with Indian students. According to a response by the education ministry in the Lok Sabha, Germany saw a 68 per cent increase in Indian students – from 20,684 in 2022 to 34,702 in 2024.

New Zealand, meanwhile, witnessed a whopping 354 per cent jump in Indian students – from 1,605 in 2022 to 7,297 in 2024. This was followed by Russia, with a 59 per cent rise in Indian students between 2022 and 2024, and Ireland, with 49 per cent. Saurabh Arora, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), University Living, a student housing marketplace, said Indian students are increasingly exploring higher education opportunities beyond the Big Four, with several European nations and New Zealand emerging as attractive options. “They offer welcoming immigration policies, diverse academic programmes, and strong post-study work opportunities,” he said.

Suneet Singh Kochar, co-founder and CEO of New Delhi-based education consultancy Fateh Education, said that Ireland is emerging as a fresh destination. “We are witnessing nearly a 45 per cent spike in queries (for Ireland).” US, UK slip Even though the Big Four remain top destinations and account for nearly 70 per cent of Indian students studying abroad, these countries have seen a drop in admission in 2024. According to data by the Bureau of Immigration, the number of students studying in Canada saw a 41 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) decline from 233,532 in 2023 to 137,608 in 2024. Similarly, the UK saw a 27 per cent on-year fall – to 98,890 students in 2024 from 136,921 in 2023. The US followed, with a 13 per cent drop in Indian students. Australia, meanwhile, recorded with a 12 per cent fall.

“Factors such as the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement in the US and policy changes in Canada, Australia, and the UK have made students more cautious,” said Kochar. Gaurav Batra, founder of Delhi-based consultancy Infinite Group, added that the main reasons for the decline are the rising cost of tuition, living expenses, and competition for admission. “The Covid-19 pandemic also played a major role in this decline; many students have opted for online or remote learning instead of pursuing higher education in the US,” he said. US still a major market However, industry watchers believe that the allure of studying in the Big Four countries, especially the US, remains.

According to the Institute of International Education’s Open Doors Report, India surpassed China to become the biggest contributor of international students to the US, with 331,602 students studying there in 2023-24 academic year. Arora said while the overall interest remains strong, some policy changes in the US have driven students to evaluate their choices. In the 2023-2024 period, the US denied 41 per cent of F1 visas – rejecting 279,000 of 679,000 applications. Abhijit Zaveri, founder and director of Ahmedabad-based education consultancy Career Mosaic, said while these issues have caused concern, “many students remain committed to pursuing education in the US, recognising the value of its academic institutions”.