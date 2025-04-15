Karnataka, RTE admissions 2025: Today, April 15, the Karnataka Department of School Education will start the : Today, April 15, the Karnataka Department of School Education will start the Right to Education (RTE) admissions for the 2025–2026 school year. Parents and guardians can apply online at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

The preliminary list of eligible government, aided, and unaided schools was provided by the state government on March 28, 2025, after the RTE admission guidelines were made public on March 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: Haryana HBSE 12th results 2025 likely on this date; all you need to know Before the final list of schools and available seats is released, objections regarding neighborhood schools must be made by April 4. In an effort to help applicants, the department held a trial registration period from April 9 to April 11 so that parents could become familiarised with the online procedure prior to the formal commencement.

Karnataka RTE admissions 2025: Important dates

• Online Application Period: April 15 – May 12, 2025

• EID Verification: April 16 – May 14, 2025

• Special Category Scrutiny: April 16 – May 14, 2025

• Final Lottery List Publication: May 17, 2025

• First Round of Seat Allotment: May 21, 2025.

RTE Karnataka admissions 2025: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. Press on "RTE Application Submission" under the latest updates.

Step 3. Enter the essential details accurately.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand board 10, 12 results 2025 date & time out; here's how to check Step 4. Submit the form (no document upload required at this stage).

RTE Karnataka admissions 2025: Required documents

Upon acceptance, parents are required to present the following documents:

• Birth certificate

• Medical certificates (for special needs or HIV-affected children)

• Farmer suicide assistance certificate (if applicable)

• Caste certificate (if applicable)

ALSO READ: UP Board 2025: Class 10th, 12th results not releasing on Apr 15, says UPMSP • Income certificate (for economically weaker sections).

2025 RTE Karnataka admission: Age criteria

• LKG admission: Children must be between the ages of 4 and 6.

• Class 1 admission: Candidates must be between the ages of 6 and 8.

• Seats: In private, unaided schools, 25% of the seats are set aside for underprivileged classes under the RTE Act. To prevent last-minute delays, the Karnataka government has advised qualified families to finish their applications by the May 12 deadline.