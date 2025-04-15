Karnataka, RTE admissions 2025: Today, April 15, the Karnataka Department of School Education will start the Right to Education (RTE) admissions for the 2025–2026 school year. Parents and guardians can apply online at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.
The preliminary list of eligible government, aided, and unaided schools was provided by the state government on March 28, 2025, after the RTE admission guidelines were made public on March 25, 2025.
Before the final list of schools and available seats is released, objections regarding neighborhood schools must be made by April 4. In an effort to help applicants, the department held a trial registration period from April 9 to April 11 so that parents could become familiarised with the online procedure prior to the formal commencement.
• LKG admission: Children must be between the ages of 4 and 6.
• Class 1 admission: Candidates must be between the ages of 6 and 8.
• Seats: In private, unaided schools, 25% of the seats are set aside for underprivileged classes under the RTE Act. To prevent last-minute delays, the Karnataka government has advised qualified families to finish their applications by the May 12 deadline.