Uttarakhand board 10, 12 results 2025 date & time out; here's how to check

UBSE UK Board Class 10th 12th results 2025 release date: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the date and time to declare class 10 and 12 results 2025.

According to the board, the results will be out on April 19 at 11 am. All the students who appeared for the class 10 and 12 board exams can check and download their board exam results through the official websites, i.e., ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Date and Time

In a notification, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) issued a notification confirming that the board results for classes 10th and 12th will be released on April 19 at 11 am. Students can check results via the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in using their login credentials.

How to check and download UBSE Class 10, and 12 scorecards?

Here are the simple steps to check and download UBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025:

Visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

On the home page, check for the examination result link.

Select your class: "Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025" or "Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025."

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number, date of birth, registration number, or application number

Then click on the 'submit' or 'view results' link.

Your provisional mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

It is important to note that this result will be provisional and students need to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools. The mark sheet contains the personal details of students along with subject scores and cumulative scores.

UBSE results 2025: Previous year's pass percentage

The overall pass percentage for class 10 and class 12 last year was 89.14 and 82.63, respectively. Priyanshi Rawat topped the Class 10 UBSE exams in 2024, while Class 12 had two toppers - Kholia and Kanchan Joshi.

A total of 1,16,379 students appeared for the UBSE class 10 last year and 94,768 students appeared for the UBSE class 12 exam. The exam was conducted in around 1200 exam centres across the state.

UK Board 10th 12th results 2025: Minimum marks

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the board exams. In case any student fails in one or two subjects, he/she has to appear for the supplementary exams. The board will share more information about the supplementary exams in the subsequent days.