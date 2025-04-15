Punjab board Class 10, 12 results 2025 to be out soon; here's how to check

PSEB Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the Class 10th and 12th Board results 2025 soon. The board has not shared any official date and time of the results so far.

Last year, the board announced the Class 10 results at the end of April, while the Class 12 mark sheets were released in the first week of May.

The Punjab board conducted the Class 12th exams from February 19 to April 4 and the Class 10th examination from March 10 to April 4, 2025.

How to check and download Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025:

Visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

On the home page, check for the ‘Result’ option.

Select the Class 10th/12th result link.

Enter the required details in the given fields and click on the submit button.

PSEB Class 10th/12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students can download the results and take a printout for future reference.

What if students forget their roll number?

In case, any students forget their roll number they can still check their PSEB results using their name. All they have to do is to visit the result window of the official website, i.e., pseb.ac.in and enter their name. Then click on the 'Find Result' button to retrieve their result.

PSEB 10th, 12th exams 2025: Previous year’s result

Last year, the Punjab Board Class 10 result was announced on April 18 and the Class 12 result was released on April 30. The board activated the direct link to check class 10th and 12th results on April 19 and May 1, respectively.

In class 10, Aditi of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the class 10th exam scoring full 650/650 marks. Ekampreet Singh topped Class 12 by scoring 500/500 marks.

What are the details mentioned on PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025?