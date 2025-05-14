Savi Jain tops CBSE Class 12 with 499 marks, aims to serve nation, join IAS

On Tuesday, May 13, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 exam results. Compared to 2024, the pass percentage increased slightly by 0.41% to 88.39% this year. Savi Jain, a resident of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh was one of the toppers for this year.

Social media was quickly flooded with stories of excitement and joy as thousands of students kept refreshing result pages to view their grades. Over 42 lakh students took the board exams this year, which were held from February 15 to April 4. Class 12 examinations ended on April 4, while Class 10 exams completed on March 18.

Meet Savi Jain: CBSE Class 12th Topper 2025

With an outstanding score of 499 out of 500, 17-year-old Savi Jain from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, topped the CBSE Class 12th exams 2025. Savi, a student at Scottish International School, has made her city, school, and family proud of her incredible achievement.

Savi studied the humanities stream and achieved a remarkable 99 in history along with full marks in English Core, Political Science, Geography, and Painting. Her mother is a homemaker while her father, Ankit Kumar Jain, works in the furniture industry. Throughout her academic career, they have been her pillars of support. Savi emphasises the importance of fully understanding things and advises classmates to be consistent and clear up any doubts.

Savi hopes to work for the nation in the future as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. She is currently preparing for UG admissions by taking the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Savi Jain on being CBSE Class 12th topper 2025

Savi shared her study schedule and her plans with ANI and said, “I am very happy. Everyone is happy. My family and my teachers are very happy. I had five subjects: history, geography, political science, English, and painting. I scored full marks in four subjects. I used to do self-study for 4-5 hours. I want to join the civil services as an IAS.”

She attributed her accomplishment to the combined efforts of her parents, teachers, and school administration in an interview with PTI. She added, "The credit for my success goes to my parents, teachers, principals, administrators, and the school director. Each of them has played a vital role in helping me reach this milestone and in believing in my potential". Savi further added, "I wish to be an IAS officer," showcasing her devotion to public service.