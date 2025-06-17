Home / Education / News / IBPS revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO, RRB; Check new dates

IBPS revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO, RRB; Check new dates

As per the revised IBPS calendar, the PO preliminary exams will be held on August 17, 23, and 24, while the mains exam is scheduled for October 12, 2025

College students, students
Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IBPS Exam Calendar 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an updated exam calendar for its 2025 recruitment cycle, covering key posts like PO, Clerk, SO, and RRB. Aspirants aiming for banking jobs can now view the revised schedule on the official website — ibps.in.
 
According to the updated exam calendar, the IBPS PO preliminary exams are scheduled for August 17, 23, and 24, while the mains will be held on October 12.

IBPS RRB PO exams 2025-26: Tentative schedule

As per the new schedule, the IBPS RRB PO preliminary exams are set for November 22 and 23, 2025. The RRB Clerk prelims will be conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14. The mains and single-stage exam for RRB PO will take place on December 28, 2025, while the RRB Clerk mains is scheduled for February 1, 2026.
 
In another major update, the IBPS PO preliminary exams are scheduled for August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, with the mains to follow on October 12. The IBPS Specialist Officer (SPL) prelims will be held on August 30, while the mains are set for November 9. Meanwhile, the Clerk (CSA) prelims are slated for October 4, 5, and 11, with the mains exam scheduled for November 29, 2025.  ALSO READ: India Post 4th merit list 2025 released for GDS recruitment; details here 

How to download the IBPS revised calendar 2025?

  • Log on to the official website at ibps.in
  • Click on the ‘Tentative Calendar’ under the ‘Recent updates’ tab
  • Download and save the exam calendar
Candidates are encouraged to take note of the revised dates and begin their preparation in line with the updated schedule. They are advised to visit the official website, ibps.in, for the detailed notifications for these examinations. 
 
It is also important to keep in mind that the schedule is ‘tentative’ and subject to change. IBPS has stated that it holds the right to modify exam dates or the selection process if required, owing to administrative reasons, legal directions, government guidelines, or other circumstances.

IBPS exams 2025-26: Online registration

IBPS will conduct the application process online, with a single registration covering both the preliminary and mains exams, wherever applicable.
 
The candidates need to upload the following documents during their online application submission: 
  • Photograph– 20 kb to 50 kb and in .jpeg file
  • Signature– 10 kb to 20 kb and in .jpeg file
  • Thumb impression– 20 kb to 50 kb and in .jpeg file
Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notifications – 50 kb to 100 kb and in .jpeg file
 
During the application process, candidates will need to capture and upload a live photograph as part of the submission requirements.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DU UG 2025 admissions portal opens: Register via CSAS using CUET marks

UP BEd JEE results 2025 released today at bujhansi.ac.in; Details here

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Exam city slip to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025: View age limit and how to apply online

MHT CET results 2025 declared for PCM Group; PCB results on June 17

Topics :IBPS examexam resultsStudent

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story