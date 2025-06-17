IBPS revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO, RRB; Check new dates

IBPS Exam Calendar 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an updated exam calendar for its 2025 recruitment cycle, covering key posts like PO, Clerk, SO, and RRB. Aspirants aiming for banking jobs can now view the revised schedule on the official website — ibps.in.

According to the updated exam calendar, the IBPS PO preliminary exams are scheduled for August 17, 23, and 24, while the mains will be held on October 12.

IBPS RRB PO exams 2025-26: Tentative schedule

As per the new schedule, the IBPS RRB PO preliminary exams are set for November 22 and 23, 2025. The RRB Clerk prelims will be conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14. The mains and single-stage exam for RRB PO will take place on December 28, 2025, while the RRB Clerk mains is scheduled for February 1, 2026.

In another major update, the IBPS PO preliminary exams are scheduled for August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, with the mains to follow on October 12. The IBPS Specialist Officer (SPL) prelims will be held on August 30, while the mains are set for November 9. Meanwhile, the Clerk (CSA) prelims are slated for October 4, 5, and 11, with the mains exam scheduled for November 29, 2025. How to download the IBPS revised calendar 2025? Log on to the official website at ibps.in

Click on the ‘Tentative Calendar’ under the ‘Recent updates’ tab

Download and save the exam calendar Candidates are encouraged to take note of the revised dates and begin their preparation in line with the updated schedule. They are advised to visit the official website, ibps.in, for the detailed notifications for these examinations.

It is also important to keep in mind that the schedule is ‘tentative’ and subject to change. IBPS has stated that it holds the right to modify exam dates or the selection process if required, owing to administrative reasons, legal directions, government guidelines, or other circumstances. IBPS exams 2025-26: Online registration IBPS will conduct the application process online, with a single registration covering both the preliminary and mains exams, wherever applicable. The candidates need to upload the following documents during their online application submission: Photograph– 20 kb to 50 kb and in .jpeg file

Signature– 10 kb to 20 kb and in .jpeg file

Thumb impression– 20 kb to 50 kb and in .jpeg file Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notifications – 50 kb to 100 kb and in .jpeg file