UP BEd JEE results 2025 released today at bujhansi.ac.in; Details here

Where to check UP BEd JEE results 2025?
UP BEd JEE results 2025: Date and time
UP BEd JEE results 2025: Direct link to website
How to check and download the UP BEd JEE results 2025?
- Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.
- On the homepage, check for the "UTTAR PRADESH B.Ed. JOINT ENTRANCE EXAMINATION 2025" link.
- Then, click on "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD SCORE CARD" and log in using your user ID and password.
- Your UP BEd JEE 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.
- Candidates can check and download a copy for future reference.
UP BEd JEE 2025: Key stats
- Total Registered Candidates: 3,44,546
- Female Candidates: 1,96,700
- Male Candidates: 1,47,846
- Total Appeared (Shift 1): 3,05,331
- Total Appeared (Shift 2): 3,05,099
- Exam Date: June 1, 2025
- Exam Centres: 751 centres across 69 districts
UP BEd JEE 2025: Advanced security
UP BEd JEE 2025 results
- Result Time: 1 PM, June 17
- Official Website: bujhansi.ac.in
- Result Announcement By: Yogendra Upadhyay & Rajni Tiwari
- Event Venue: Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow
UP BEd JEE 2025: What's next?
