UP BEd JEE results 2025 released today at bujhansi.ac.in; Details here

UP BEd results 2025: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, will declare the UP BEd JEE 2025 results today, June 17. As per the official update, the result will be announced at 1 pm at Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University. UP Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Minister of State Rajni Tiwari will officially release the results.

Where to check UP BEd JEE results 2025?

Once declared, candidates can access their UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination result through the official website — bujhansi.ac.in. A direct result link will be activated on the homepage.

UP BEd JEE results 2025: Date and time

UP BEd JEE results 2025: Direct link to website Candidates can check their BEd JEE results 2025 through the official website, bujhansi.ac.in. The Bundelkhand University announced the UP BEd JEE Result 2025 today, June 17, at 1 pm.

How to check and download the UP BEd JEE results 2025? Here are the simple steps to check UP BEd JEE results 2025: Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

On the homepage, check for the "UTTAR PRADESH B.Ed. JOINT ENTRANCE EXAMINATION 2025" link.

Then, click on "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD SCORE CARD" and log in using your user ID and password.

Your UP BEd JEE 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Candidates can check and download a copy for future reference. UP BEd JEE 2025: Key stats Total Registered Candidates: 3,44,546

Female Candidates: 1,96,700

Male Candidates: 1,47,846

Total Appeared (Shift 1): 3,05,331

Total Appeared (Shift 2): 3,05,099

Exam Date: June 1, 2025

Exam Centres: 751 centres across 69 districts UP BEd JEE 2025: Advanced security To ensure a fair exam process, the authorities deployed around 12,000 high-tech CCTV cameras and 3,600 biometric machines across centres. Real-time AI-based biometric verification systems using face recognition and fingerprint scanning were implemented to validate attendance.

UP BEd JEE 2025 results Result Time: 1 PM, June 17

Official Website: bujhansi.ac.in

Result Announcement By: Yogendra Upadhyay & Rajni Tiwari

Event Venue: Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow UP BEd JEE 2025: What's next? Candidates who clear the UP BEd JEE 2025 will have to appear for the counselling process for admission to BEd courses at associated universities and institutes for the academic year 2025-26. The university is expected to begin the counselling between July and August. Candidates will get the seat based on their scores, category, and seats availability in the respective institute, college or university.