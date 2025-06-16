MHT CET PCB results 2025 to be released on June 17
MHT CET 2025: Exam format
How to check MHT CET 2025 results?
- Visit the official CET Cell website, cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on “MHT-CET Results 2025” for the PCM Group - June 16, 2025.
- On the login page, enter your registered email ID and password.
- Your MHT CET 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.
- Download and print the scorecard for future use.
Details mentioned on MHT CET 2025 scorecard
- Full Name of the Candidate
- Parent’s Name
- Application Number
- Exam Group/Subjects
- Category
- Subject-wise Percentile Score
- Aggregate Percentile Score
- Qualification Status
- All India Rank (AIR)
Maharashtra State Common Entrence Test 2025: Top institutes accepting MHT CET scores
- Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai (ICT)
- COEP Technological University, Pune
- Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Mumbai
- Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University, Pune
- Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering, Tathawade
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app