The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially released the MHT CET 2025 results for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their MHT CET PCM scorecard 2025 from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET PCB results 2025 to be released on June 17

As per the official schedule, the MHT CET 2025 result for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group will be announced on June 17, 2025. The PCM exams were conducted between April 19 and 27, while the PCB group exams took place from April 9 to 17.

MHT CET 2025: Exam format The exam was conducted in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format, carrying 100 marks, and had a duration of 60 minutes. Importantly, there was no negative marking. Candidates in both PCM and PCB groups appeared for three subject-specific papers. Following the result announcement, the MHT CET 2025 counselling process will begin. There will be three rounds of counselling, leading up to the final seat allotment in participating institutions. How to check MHT CET 2025 results? Follow these steps to download your MHT CET result: Visit the official CET Cell website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on “MHT-CET Results 2025” for the PCM Group - June 16, 2025.

On the login page, enter your registered email ID and password.

Your MHT CET 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

