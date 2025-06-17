Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / India Post 4th merit list 2025 released for GDS recruitment; details here

India Post 4th merit list 2025 released for GDS recruitment; details here

India Post has announced the 4th GDS merit list for 2025. Selection is based on Class 10 marks only, with no written test. Check what's next for shortlisted candidates

india post

India Post GDS 4th merit list out

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Post 4th merit list 2025: India Post has released the fourth merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025. Candidates who have been waiting for the results can now check their names on the official website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. 
 
The list includes candidates selected for various GDS positions such as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across different states.

India Post GDS 4th merit List: Selection process

Recruitment is based solely on marks obtained in Class 10. There is no written examination involved.

How to check the India Post GDS 4th merit list?

Here’s how to check the India Post GDS 4th merit list:
 
  • Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
  • Go to the candidate’s corner and click on GDS Online Engagement.
  • Under your respective postal circle, locate Supplementary List-IV.
  • Download the PDF and search for your result using your registration number.
The merit list includes the names, registration numbers, percentage marks, and allotted divisions of shortlisted candidates

Also Read

College students, students

IBPS revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO, RRB; Check new dates

youngsters

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 out at ibps.in. Here's how to check result

s the Supreme Court begins to hear petitions on NEET-UG, here is a look at the ecosystem it has spawned, and the controversy, paper leak, students studying, preparing for govt exams, competition exams, examination, study books

IBPS exam calendar 2025-26: Check exam dates for RRB Clerk, PO, SO, etc

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025

IBPS SO Mains scorecard 2025 released today at ibps.in, check scores here

RRB exam

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2024 out; here's how to check and download

India Post GDS 4th merit list: Document verification

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list are required to undergo document verification. They should wait for an official communication, either by phone or written notice, from the concerned Divisional Head or Post Office, which will provide details about the verification schedule and venue.
 
Physical presence is mandatory at the designated location on the specified date with all required documents.

What are the documents required for verification?

Here are the list of documents required for verification:
  • Original and photocopy of Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
  • Proof of date of birth
  • Valid caste/category certificate (if applicable)
  • Computer training certificate
  • Government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc.)
  • Two passport-size photographs
  • Two self-attested copies of each document listed above
Failure to provide any of the required documents may result in the cancellation of the provisional selection.
 

More From This Section

Delhi University, DU

DU UG 2025 admissions portal opens: Register via CSAS using CUET marks

education, students, studying, exams

UP BEd JEE results 2025 released today at bujhansi.ac.in; Details here

UGC NET Admit Card 2025

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Exam city slip to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025: View age limit and how to apply online

university, college, education, education loan

MHT CET results 2025 declared for PCM Group; PCB results on June 17

Topics : IBPS exam Entrance Exams Recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon