UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Exam city slip to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The city intimation slip for the UGC NET June 2025 exam is anticipated to be released soon on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can make travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance by using this slip to learn more about the city where their exam center is located.

Between June 25 and June 29, 2025, the UGC NET June 2025 exams will be administered using computer-based testing (CBT). For the most recent information on when the city slip and admit card will be released, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website.

UGC NET exams 2025: Date and time (June session)

• Exam dates- June 25 and June 29, 2025

• First Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

• Second Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Press on UGC NET 2025 admit card download link available

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: The admit card will showcased on the screen

Step 5: View and download hall ticket in PDF format.

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025: What are the steps to download?

• Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

• On the homepage, press on the link for the UGC NET exam city intimation slip

• A login window will showcased

• Fill in your application number and date of birth

• Your UGC NET exam city intimation slip will be showcased on the screen

• Download and print the intimation slip for later reference.

UGC NET 2025 June session admit card: What are the details mentioned?

1. Candidate Details

• Name

• Roll number

• Category

• Date of birth

• Photo

• Signature

• Father's name

• Application number

• Gender

• Whether a person with a disability (PwD).

2. Exam & Exam Centre Details

• Exam date

• Exam shift and time

• Gate closing time of centre

• Exam day instructions

• Exact address of the UGC NET exam centre allotted to the candidate

• Reporting time at the centre

• UGC NET subject applied for.

