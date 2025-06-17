Home / Education / News / DU UG 2025 admissions portal opens: Register via CSAS using CUET marks

DU UG 2025 admissions portal opens: Register via CSAS using CUET marks

Delhi University UG admissions 2025 begin via CSAS. All admissions will take place solely based on CUET-UG scores. Here's all you need to know

Delhi University, DU
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:29 PM IST
DU UG 2025 admissions portal opens: Delhi University has officially launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26. The announcement was made on Tuesday during a press conference addressed by Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Academics at DU.
 
Delhi University is offering 79 undergraduate courses across 69 affiliated colleges, amounting to 71,624 total seats, for the upcoming academic session. 

Admissions based on CUET-UG 2025 scores only

All undergraduate admissions for DU in 2025 will be conducted solely based on CUET-UG 2025 scores. Aspirants must register on the CSAS portal available at DU’s official admission website. During initial registration, students are required to:

Enter personal and academic details

Upload category/EWS/PwD certificates (if applicable)
Verify their CUET-UG 2025 scores, which will be auto-fetched using the roll number
 
Candidates must log in using their CUET roll number, after which the system will automatically fill in their exam scores. However, applicants are responsible for verifying all data before proceeding to course and college preferences.

DU admission 2025: Skill-based courses available

In a move to boost career-focused education, DU has also opened admissions to skill-based programmes offered by the Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC). These courses aim to equip students with industry-relevant skills alongside their academic degrees.

Delhi admission 2025: Helpline

To support students during the admission process, Delhi University has launched a dedicated UG admission helpline. Candidates can reach out via:
  • Email: ug@admission.du.ac.in
  • Phone: 011-27666073

PG and BTech admission correction window

As undergraduate admissions commence, Delhi University had earlier opened a correction window for candidates who applied to postgraduate and BTech programmes by June 9, 2025. This facility allowed registered applicants to edit their application forms from June 10 (10:00 AM) to June 12 (11:59 PM).
 
The category changes will not be allowed, and once the profile is locked, no further edits can be made.
 
As per the latest data available on June 11, Delhi University has received a total of 63,387 unique applications for postgraduate (PG) programmes, which have collectively generated 69,317 programme-wise applications. In the case of BTech programmes, the university has recorded 6,015 total registrations so far.

Admission criteria for PG and BTech programmes

Postgraduate admissions at Delhi University will be based entirely on CUET-PG 2025 scores.
BTech admissions will follow the JEE (Main) 2025 common rank list.
 
Candidates applying for either programme must have appeared in the respective entrance exams and fulfil DU’s eligibility requirements to be considered for admission.

Topics :Delhi UniversityDU admissionEntrance Exams

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

