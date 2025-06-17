DU UG 2025 admissions portal opens: Register via CSAS using CUET marks

DU UG 2025 admissions portal opens: Delhi University has officially launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26. The announcement was made on Tuesday during a press conference addressed by Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Academics at DU.

Delhi University is offering 79 undergraduate courses across 69 affiliated colleges, amounting to 71,624 total seats, for the upcoming academic session.

Admissions based on CUET-UG 2025 scores only

All undergraduate admissions for DU in 2025 will be conducted solely based on CUET-UG 2025 scores. Aspirants must register on the CSAS portal available at DU’s official admission website. During initial registration, students are required to:

Enter personal and academic details Upload category/EWS/PwD certificates (if applicable) Verify their CUET-UG 2025 scores, which will be auto-fetched using the roll number Candidates must log in using their CUET roll number, after which the system will automatically fill in their exam scores. However, applicants are responsible for verifying all data before proceeding to course and college preferences. DU admission 2025: Skill-based courses available In a move to boost career-focused education, DU has also opened admissions to skill-based programmes offered by the Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC). These courses aim to equip students with industry-relevant skills alongside their academic degrees.

Delhi admission 2025: Helpline To support students during the admission process, Delhi University has launched a dedicated UG admission helpline. Candidates can reach out via: Email: ug@admission.du.ac.in

Phone: 011-27666073 PG and BTech admission correction window As undergraduate admissions commence, Delhi University had earlier opened a correction window for candidates who applied to postgraduate and BTech programmes by June 9, 2025. This facility allowed registered applicants to edit their application forms from June 10 (10:00 AM) to June 12 (11:59 PM). The category changes will not be allowed, and once the profile is locked, no further edits can be made.