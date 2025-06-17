NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025: View age limit and how to apply online

Today, on June 17, 2025, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the NDA 2 registration form 2025 application window. On May 28, 2028, the NDA 2 online form became available. The UPSC modified the application form filling procedure this year. Account creation, universal registration, a common application form, and applying for multiple exams are some of the steps in the UPSC NDA form-filling procedure.

Candidates must be between the ages of 16.5 and 19.5 to sit for the NDA 2 2025 exam. Applicants may apply for the exam if they are taking it or have passed Class 12.

ALSO READ: UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Exam city slip to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in A total of 406 openings were announced. 25 of these are for female applicants to the Indian Naval Academy, Army, Navy, and Air Force. The date of the NDA 2 2025 exam is September 14, 2025. UPSC NDA Registration Form 2025: How to fill the common application form? • Go to the official website of the UPSC Online Application Portal at https://upsconline.nic.in/ • To register, you need to make an account by pressing the ‘Account Creation’ link • Verify the email ID and mobile number utilising OTP

• Log in with the mobile number and OTP, URN and Password, email ID and password • Make the Universal Registration Number • Enter the Common Application Form • Apply for the NDA & NA exams • Make the payment of the application fees • Submit the NDA 2 online registration form for 2025. NDA 2 Registration Form Last Date: What are the documents needed to fill out the application form? • Scanned images of a photograph and a signature • Photo-identity card in PDF format (Aadhar Card / Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ School Photo ID/Any other photo ID Card issued by the State / Central Government)

The marksheet and admit card of Class 10 and 12. ALSO READ: Indian Army Agniveer exam date 2025: Check CEE schedule & pattern The marksheet and admit card of Class 10 and 12. NDA 2 Registration 2025: Fee to NDA 2 2025 Registration Fee Only online payments are accepted for the application fee. SC/ST candidates, female candidates, and wards of JCOs, NCOs, or ORs are excused from paying the application cost, which is INR 100. NDA application fee can be paid using methods like Debit/Credit Card, UPI and Net Banking. NDA 2 Application Form 2025: How to Generate URN? You will find a link to Universal Registration on the home page