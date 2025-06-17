Home / Education / News / NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025: View age limit and how to apply online

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025: View age limit and how to apply online

UPSC NDA 2 2025 registration form filling process will end today. The application form was out on May 28 to fill 406 posts. NDA 2 2025 exam will be held on September 14, 2025

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025
NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Jun 17 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
Today, on June 17, 2025, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the NDA 2 registration form 2025 application window. On May 28, 2028, the NDA 2 online form became available. The UPSC modified the application form filling procedure this year. Account creation, universal registration, a common application form, and applying for multiple exams are some of the steps in the UPSC NDA form-filling procedure.
 
Candidates must be between the ages of 16.5 and 19.5 to sit for the NDA 2 2025 exam. Applicants may apply for the exam if they are taking it or have passed Class 12. 
A total of 406 openings were announced. 25 of these are for female applicants to the Indian Naval Academy, Army, Navy, and Air Force. The date of the NDA 2 2025 exam is September 14, 2025.  ALSO READ: UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Exam city slip to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in 

UPSC NDA Registration Form 2025: How to fill the common application form?

Go to the official website of the UPSC Online Application Portal at https://upsconline.nic.in/
To register, you need to make an account by pressing the ‘Account Creation’ link
Verify the email ID and mobile number utilising OTP
Log in with the mobile number and OTP, URN and Password, email ID and password
Make the Universal Registration Number
Enter the Common Application Form
Apply for the NDA & NA exams
Make the payment of the application fees
Submit the NDA 2 online registration form for 2025.

NDA 2 Registration Form Last Date: What are the documents needed to fill out the application form?

Scanned images of a photograph and a signature
Photo-identity card in PDF format (Aadhar Card / Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ School Photo ID/Any other photo ID Card issued by the State / Central Government)
The marksheet and admit card of Class 10 and 12. 

NDA 2 Registration 2025: Fee to NDA 2 2025 Registration Fee

Only online payments are accepted for the application fee. SC/ST candidates, female candidates, and wards of JCOs, NCOs, or ORs are excused from paying the application cost, which is INR 100. 
 
NDA application fee can be paid using methods like Debit/Credit Card, UPI and Net Banking.

NDA 2 Application Form 2025: How to Generate URN?

You will find a link to Universal Registration on the home page
Read the instructions before proceeding with the URN creation. 
You need to fill in the personal details
Aadhaar ID number/Matriculation Roll Number
Prior to the URN being generated, you can edit all three profiles any number of times. However, once the URN is generated, no changes can be made to these profiles
Once you have verified all the data, you can press the 'Lock and Submit' button to finish your Universal Registration and generate the URN. 

UPSC NDA Registration Form 2025: How to fill the common application form?

There are 10 profiles or modules on the Common Application Form. A candidate's profile, parents' profile, social category profile, disability profile, address, educational background, work experience profile, accomplishments, profile from a previous UPSC exam, signature, and photo must all be entered.
   

Jun 17 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

