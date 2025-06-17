NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025: View age limit and how to apply online

Today, on June 17, 2025, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the NDA 2 registration form 2025 application window. On May 28, 2028, the NDA 2 online form became available. The UPSC modified the application form filling procedure this year. Account creation, universal registration, a common application form, and applying for multiple exams are some of the steps in the UPSC NDA form-filling procedure.
Candidates must be between the ages of 16.5 and 19.5 to sit for the NDA 2 2025 exam. Applicants may apply for the exam if they are taking it or have passed Class 12.
UPSC NDA Registration Form 2025: How to fill the common application form?
There are 10 profiles or modules on the Common Application Form. A candidate's profile, parents' profile, social category profile, disability profile, address, educational background, work experience profile, accomplishments, profile from a previous UPSC exam, signature, and photo must all be entered.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.