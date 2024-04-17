ICAI CA 2024: Admit cards for inter and final exam to be available soon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) will declare the CA 2024 admit cards for intermediate and final examinations. Applicants can download the CA inter and final admit cards from the official ICAI website, icai.org. To download the ICAI CA 2024 hall tickets, applicants need to use their ICAI CA inter or ICAI CA final exam registration numbers and other needed login credentials.

The link to download the admit cards isn't active yet. ICAI will hold the intermediate tests (group 1) on May 3, 5 and 9 while the group 2 exams will be held on May 11, 15 and 17. The CA final examinations for group 1 will be held on May 2, 4 and 8. Group 2 tests will be held on May 10, 14 and 16.

ICAI CA 2024: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Enter the login credentials in the particular places.

Step 3: On the following window, view and download the CA 2024 admit cards.

The ICAI CA admit cards will have basic details: The applicant's name, registration number, photo, sign, exam center, medium, and group, which must all be checked post-download.

ICAI CA 2024: Conflicts

Taking into consideration the constant requests to delay the test conducted during the general elections this year and the difficulties of CA students, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court. The court dismissed the plea and wouldn't postpone the CA 2024 tests.

"This court is surprised that such a request has been made," it was cited saying by LiveLaw. "For all the aforesaid reasons, it is clear on the face of it that the petition is bereft of substance." The Court further stated that no CA examinations are clashing with the election dates, and requested students to balance their study in the correct manner, if they wish to cast their vote.

What is the ICAI CA Exam?

The ICAI holds CA examinations and certifies an applicant as a certified Chartered Accountant on effective finishing of the three-level course. Exams that are led during the Chartered Accountancy course are:

• CA Foundation Examination (earlier called as Common Proficiency Test or CPT)

• CA Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence or IPC) Examination

• CA Final Examination

Common Proficiency Test or Foundation exam is the entry-level test for the CA course, trailed by the Intermediate and Final exams. CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC)E and Final exams are held two times in a year, in May and November. The role of the CA is critical, and it essentially involves overseeing monetary analysis. Duties like accountants and finance and assurance, tax consultation, accounting services, and Financial Analysis.