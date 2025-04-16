JEE Mains results 2025: When, where to check NTA JEE Session 2 scorecard?

JEE Mains results 2025 Session 2: By April 17, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 results will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). By going to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, students who took the JEE Main Paper 1 (BE, BTech) test can see and download their final answer keys and results.

The NTA scores will be calculated to match the candidate's raw (actual) grades. NTA has promised all candidates that full marks would be given for any questions that are dropped. The sum of the results from the Paper 1 exam plus the scores for each of the three subjects like mathematics, physics, and chemistry will make up the final NTA score.

JEE Mains Result 2025: Important dates

There were two shifts for JEE mains Paper I on April 2, 3, 4, and 7 – the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm and one shift on April 8 from 3 pm to 6 pm. The single shift for JEE mains Papers 2A and 2B ran from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

On April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, 2025, 531 centers spread across 285 Indian cities and 15 countries hosted NTA JEE Main Session 2 Paper I. The date of the Paper 2 exam was April 9, 2025. NTA will announce JEE Mains Result 2025 for Session 2 by April 17, 2025.

JEE Mains Result 2025: How to check Session 2 results?

• Go to the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• Press on the JEE Mains Result 2025 link available on the home page.

• A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

• Press on submit and your result will be showcased.

• View the result and download it.

Can students request a reevaluation for the JEE Main Result 2025?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said unequivocally that no rechecking or revaluation of the JEE Main session 2 result 2025 would be granted. By April 17, the JEE Main session 2 result 2025 should be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students who provide the right answer will receive +4 points, while those who provide the wrong answer will receive -1 points. Questions that remain unanswered will not be graded.

JEE Main Result 2025: NTA warns students not to be ‘misled’ by reports

NTA took to its official X account and responded to reports regarding errors in the JEE Mains Answer Key, “Drawing conclusions based on the provisional answer keys is not desirable. NTA would like to advise and inform candidates that they should not be misled by reports that create unnecessary doubt and anxiety.” According to the NTA, the answer key will be updated and applied to all candidates' solutions appropriately if the candidate's challenges are determined to be accurate.

As per the official notice, the NTA stated, “Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared; no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalised by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.”