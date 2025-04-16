Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / MAHE MET Admit Card 2025: How to download hall ticket at official website

Manipal Academy of Higher Education is yet to announce MAHE MET Admit Card 2025. The Manipal Entrance Test Phase 1 hall tickets will be downloaded from the official website of MAHE at manipal.edu

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

The MAHE MET Admit Card 2025 for Phase 1 of the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) is anticipated to be released shortly by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). Candidates can download their hall passes from the official website at manipal.edu, as soon as they become available.
 
The MET Phase 1 exam will be administered in two shifts each day, with the first shift starting at 9:00 AM and the second at 1:00 PM, on April 18 and 19, 2025.

MAHE MET Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Step 1. Go to the official website at manipal.edu.
Step 2. Search for the "MAHE MET Admit Card 2025" link on the homepage.
 
Step 3. Fill in the required login credentials (such as application number and password).

Step 4. Submit the details to check the admit card.
Step 5. Verify all details (name, exam date, center, etc.) on the admit card.
Step 6. Download and print a copy for future use.  Also Read: CBSE board results 2025 Date: How to check scorecards on Digilocker and SMS

All about the MET 2025

For admission to B.Tech and M.Tech programs provided by MAHE-affiliated colleges, candidates must pass the Manipal Entrance Test (MET), a nationwide exam that includes the following:
 
    • Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT Manipal)
    • Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru (MIT Bengaluru)
    • Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT Sikkim)
    • Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ)  Board Result :  Punjab board Class 10, 12 results 2025   |  UP Board 2025
 
Additionally, the Manipal School of Information Sciences (MSIS) offers M.E. degrees, while MIT Manipal offers M.Tech programs. Following the test, eligible applicants will take part in an online BTech/MTech Common Counseling Process that is only open to MET rank holders. Candidates are encouraged to frequently visit the official MAHE website for more updates.  Board Result:  Haryana HBSE 12th results 2025    |  GUJCET 2025 results
 

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

