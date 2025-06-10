Home / Education / News / IGNOU July 2025 admissions registration begins; check eligibility and dates

IGNOU July 2025 admissions registration begins; check eligibility and dates

IGNOU admission 2025 open for July session at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply for ODL, online courses is July 15

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)
IGNOU July admission 2025 begins (Photo: Bloomberg)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
IGNOU 2025 admissions: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced its admission process for the July 2025 session. Students seeking admission to various Online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes can register through the official portals.
 
The distance learning courses application can be submitted at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, while those interested in online programmes should visit ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply is July 15, 2025.

IGNOU Admission 2025: DEB ID is mandatory for applicants 

As per the latest notification from IGNOU, candidates applying for any programme must first generate a Distance Education Bureau (DEB) ID. The DEB ID ensures that students are properly registered in higher education institutions as per UGC guidelines.

How to create DEB ID 2025?

Here are the simple steps to create DEB ID 2025:
  • First, create an Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID.
  • Thereafter, visit the DEB ID registration page.
  • Enter the required details such as your email and mobile number.
  • Generate your DEB ID by submitting the details.
 
In case of technical issues, students are advised to contact their nearest IGNOU Regional or Study Centre or get in touch with the admission helpline for assistance.  ALSO READ: Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: Result declared at official website; check here

IGNOU July admission 2025: Eligibility criteria

Here’s the eligibility criteria for IGNOU July admission:
  • Undergraduate Courses: Applicants must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from any recognised educational board.
  • Postgraduate Courses: Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised university.
  • Diploma and Certificate Programmes: Applicants must have completed their 10+2 from a recognised board.
 
Admissions are strictly merit-based, except for programmes like PhD, B.Ed., and Post Basic BSc Nursing (PBScN), which may require entrance tests. 

IGNOU July admission 2025: Fee structure

Here’s the fee structure for IGNOU July admission 2025:
 
Registration/Re-registration Fee: ₹300 for all ODL and online programmes
 
Online Programme Fees:
  • BCA: ₹16,000 per year (₹8,000 per semester)
  • BA, BCom, BSc: Estimated at ₹2,083 per semester (around ₹8,332 annually)

ODL Programme Fees:

For BA, BCom, and BSc, total fees may range from ₹1,800 to ₹60,000 depending on the programme and duration.

IGNOU Admission 2025: Documents required for admission

Applicants must upload the following scanned documents while filling out the admission form:
  • Recent passport-sized photograph (≤100 KB)
  • Signature (≤100 KB)
  • Educational qualification certificates (≤200 KB)
  • Experience certificate, if applicable (≤200 KB)
  • Caste/category certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates (≤200 KB)

What are the programmes offered at IGNOU?

IGNOU offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across disciplines such as Arts, Science, Commerce, Education, Social Work, Management, Law, and Health Sciences.
 
Key programmes include:
  • Bachelor of Arts (BA)
  • Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)
  • Master of Arts (MA) in various subjects
  • Master of Commerce (MCom)
  • Postgraduate Diplomas
  • Certificate Courses
  • MBA and PGDM through the online mode

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

