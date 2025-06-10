IGNOU July 2025 admissions registration begins; check eligibility and dates

IGNOU Admission 2025: DEB ID is mandatory for applicants
How to create DEB ID 2025?
- First, create an Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID.
- Thereafter, visit the DEB ID registration page.
- Enter the required details such as your email and mobile number.
- Generate your DEB ID by submitting the details.
IGNOU July admission 2025: Eligibility criteria
- Undergraduate Courses: Applicants must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from any recognised educational board.
- Postgraduate Courses: Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised university.
- Diploma and Certificate Programmes: Applicants must have completed their 10+2 from a recognised board.
IGNOU July admission 2025: Fee structure
- BCA: ₹16,000 per year (₹8,000 per semester)
- BA, BCom, BSc: Estimated at ₹2,083 per semester (around ₹8,332 annually)
ODL Programme Fees:
IGNOU Admission 2025: Documents required for admission
- Recent passport-sized photograph (≤100 KB)
- Signature (≤100 KB)
- Educational qualification certificates (≤200 KB)
- Experience certificate, if applicable (≤200 KB)
- Caste/category certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates (≤200 KB)
What are the programmes offered at IGNOU?
- Bachelor of Arts (BA)
- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)
- Master of Arts (MA) in various subjects
- Master of Commerce (MCom)
- Postgraduate Diplomas
- Certificate Courses
- MBA and PGDM through the online mode
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app