JAC Delhi seat allotment results 2025 out at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

The JAC Delhi has released the round 1 seat allotment results for B.Tech/B.Arch admissions on June 9, 2025. Check the direct link here

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment results 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
JAC Delhi seat allotment results 2025: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi has announced the Round 1 seat allotment results on Monday, June 9, 2025. As per the official website, the results will be available after 3 PM at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

How to check the JAC Round 1 seat allotment results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the JAC Round 1 seat allotment results:
  • Visit the official website: jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on the homepage.
  • Log in using your credentials, if required.
  • View the result displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy for future reference.
According to the schedule, candidates who are allotted seats must physically report to their respective institutes after paying the seat acceptance fee. This reporting process will take place from June 13 to June 18, 2025. The round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on June 24, and the round 3 seat allotment results on June 30, 2025.
 
The counselling process is being held for admissions into B.Tech and B.Arch programmes at the following participating institutes:
  • Delhi Technological University (DTU)
  • Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)
  • Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)
  • Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi)
For further updates and details, candidates should regularly visit the official JAC Delhi website. 

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment results 2025: Important Dates

Events Dates
Registration & Choice Filling May 21 – June 2, 2025
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 June 9, 2025
Round 2 Seat Allotment June 24, 2025
Round 3 Seat Allotment June 30, 2025
Round 4 Seat Allotment July 4, 2025
Spot Round (Vacancy Display) July 10, 2025
Spot Round Reporting July 11, 2025
Topics :DelhiAdmissionsIndian educationBTech programmes

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

