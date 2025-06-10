Karnataka SSLC 2 results 2025 to be out soon at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC 2 results: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will release the Karnataka SSLC 2 results 2025 for Class 10 supplementary exams soon.

Once declared, students can access their results through the official Karnataka results portal at karresults.nic.in, using their login credentials.

SSLC 2 results 2025: Exam date and timing

The SSLC Exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025. It began with the First Language paper and concluded with subjects such as Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', and Economics.

ALSO READ: UPSC CSE Prelims results 2025 to be out soon: Here's when & where to check All exams were held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM. Additionally, the practical and oral exams for JTS students (subjects 56, 57, 58, and 59) were held on June 3, 2025.

How to check and download the SSLC 2 results 2025? Here are the simple steps to check and download the SSLC 2 results 2025: Visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the link for SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025.

Enter the required login credentials and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future use. Candidates awaiting their supplementary results are advised to check the official website for updates regularly. The supplementary exams offer students a second chance to pass the Class 10 board exams and continue their academic journey without delays.

Karnataka SSLC 2 results 2025: Official websites Karnataka Class 10 supplementary exam results 2025 will be out on the official website, karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 results Earlier this year, the results for SSLC Exam 1 were announced on April 30, 2025. A total of 8,42,173 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 5,24,984 passed, making the overall pass percentage 62.34%. Among them, 3,90,311 were regular fresh male candidates, with 2,26,637 passing the exam, resulting in a 58.07% pass rate. On the other hand, 4,00,579 girls appeared for the exam, and 2,96,438 passed, with a pass percentage of 74%.