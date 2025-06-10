Home / Education / News / Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: Result declared at official website; check here

LNMU, Darbhanga announced the Bihar BEd CET results 2025 on June 9, 2025 on its official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in Candidates can view their status by using their credentials like ID and password

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
Bihar BEd Results 2025 have been released by Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), the institution that administers the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed) 2025. Scorecards are now available for viewing and downloading on the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, for candidates who took the entrance exam. 
 
Candidates must use their application ID and password to log in and view their results. Information including the candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained, rank, and category are all included on the scorecard.  
 
On June 9, 2025, the Bihar BEd CET 2025 results were released by LNMU Darbhanga as a scorecard/rank card. The information includes subject-specific marks, result status, and more. In order to be assigned to Bihar BEd colleges to complete their BEd degree, candidates who pass the test according to the results must attend the Bihar BEd CET counseling. 

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: How to check and download?

1. Go to the official website of LMMU at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
 
2. Press on Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025 link available on the home page.
 
3. A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.
 
4. Press on submit and your result will be showcased.
 
5. View the result and download the page.
 
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for later need. 

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: What’s next?

The counseling schedule is anticipated to be made public soon after the results are announced. In order to choose their desired universities depending on their rank and available seats, qualified students will be able to apply for counseling. The LNMU will begin the counselling process most probably next week. 
 
As needed during the counseling process, candidates are urged to have their identification documents, caste or category proofs, and academic certificates on hand for verification. Under the direction of the Bihar government, LNMU conducts the Bihar B.Ed. CET every year, which is required for admission to the state's B.Ed. programs. 

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: Cut-off trends to expect this year?

Experts predict a minor increase in cut-off marks because of the increased number of students taking the exam this year, even if the official cut-off has not been announced. While candidates in reserved categories might encounter a cut-off in the 50–55 range, general category candidates might need 65+ marks to get into prestigious universities. 
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

