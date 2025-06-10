Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: Result declared at official website; check here

Bihar BEd Results 2025 have been released by Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), the institution that administers the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed) 2025. Scorecards are now available for viewing and downloading on the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, for candidates who took the entrance exam.

Candidates must use their application ID and password to log in and view their results. Information including the candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained, rank, and category are all included on the scorecard.

On June 9, 2025, the Bihar BEd CET 2025 results were released by LNMU Darbhanga as a scorecard/rank card. The information includes subject-specific marks, result status, and more. In order to be assigned to Bihar BEd colleges to complete their BEd degree, candidates who pass the test according to the results must attend the Bihar BEd CET counseling.

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: How to check and download? 1. Go to the official website of LMMU at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. 2. Press on Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025 link available on the home page. 3. A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details. 4. Press on submit and your result will be showcased. 5. View the result and download the page. 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for later need. Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: What's next? The counseling schedule is anticipated to be made public soon after the results are announced. In order to choose their desired universities depending on their rank and available seats, qualified students will be able to apply for counseling. The LNMU will begin the counselling process most probably next week.