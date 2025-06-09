Home / Education / News / SSC CGL 2025: Registration process begins at ssc.gov.in, check details

SSC CGL 2025: Registration process begins at ssc.gov.in, check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the registration for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2025. The last date to apply online is July 4, 2025

SSC recruitment 2019
SSC CGL
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially started the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2025. 
 
According to the notification released on June 9, 2025, candidates can apply online at ssc.gov.in until July 4, 2025.

SSC CGL 2025: Recruitment for various government posts

The SSC CGL 2025 notification announces vacancies across multiple government departments. The exam will be held in online mode from August 13 to August 30, 2025, as a computer-based test.  ALSO READ: JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock seat allocation 1 result out at website
 
Applicants must ensure they fulfil the eligibility criteria before applying. The process involves one-time registration, application form submission, document upload, and fee payment.

SSC CGL 2025: Application fee and correction window

Here’s the application fee for SSC CGL 2025:
  • Application fee: ₹100
  • First correction: ₹200
  • Second correction: ₹500
SSC has provided two opportunities for application form correction after submission, subject to an additional fee.

How to apply for SSC CGL 2025?

Here are the simple steps to apply for SSC CGL 2025:
  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the "New User? Register Now".
  • Enter personal details such as name, contact info, education, and address.
  • Complete the one-time registration.
  • Log in using the registration number and password.
  • Fill in the application form.
  • Upload scanned copies of your photo and signature.
  • Pay the application fee using UPI, net banking, or a card.
  • Candidates can download and print the application confirmation page.

SSC CGL 2025: Important dates

  • Registration opens: June 9, 2025
  • Registration closes: July 4, 2025
  • Exam dates: August 13 to August 30, 2025
 
The official notification PDF and application link are available on the SSC website for interested candidates. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock seat allocation 1 result out at website

RULET answer key 2025 out at admissions.univraj.org: check direct link here

IITs introduce special UG entry for Olympiad, sports, arts achievers

AP NMMS results 2025 out at bse.ap.gov.in; here's how to check scorecard

CCMT round 1 seat allotment result released at official website know more

Topics :SSC CGLEntrance Examsgovernment exams

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story