The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially started the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2025.

According to the notification released on June 9, 2025, candidates can apply online at ssc.gov.in until July 4, 2025.

SSC CGL 2025: Recruitment for various government posts

SSC CGL 2025 notification announces vacancies across multiple government departments. The exam will be held in online mode from August 13 to August 30, 2025, as a computer-based test.

Applicants must ensure they fulfil the eligibility criteria before applying. The process involves one-time registration, application form submission, document upload, and fee payment.

SSC CGL 2025: Application fee and correction window Here’s the application fee for SSC CGL 2025: Application fee: ₹100

First correction: ₹200

Second correction: ₹500 SSC has provided two opportunities for application form correction after submission, subject to an additional fee. How to apply for SSC CGL 2025? Here are the simple steps to apply for SSC CGL 2025: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the "New User? Register Now".

Enter personal details such as name, contact info, education, and address.

Complete the one-time registration.

Log in using the registration number and password.

Fill in the application form.

Upload scanned copies of your photo and signature.

Pay the application fee using UPI, net banking, or a card.

Candidates can download and print the application confirmation page.