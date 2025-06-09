SSC CGL 2025: Recruitment for various government posts
SSC CGL 2025: Application fee and correction window
- Application fee: ₹100
- First correction: ₹200
- Second correction: ₹500
How to apply for SSC CGL 2025?
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
- On the home page, check for the "New User? Register Now".
- Enter personal details such as name, contact info, education, and address.
- Complete the one-time registration.
- Log in using the registration number and password.
- Fill in the application form.
- Upload scanned copies of your photo and signature.
- Pay the application fee using UPI, net banking, or a card.
- Candidates can download and print the application confirmation page.
SSC CGL 2025: Important dates
- Registration opens: June 9, 2025
- Registration closes: July 4, 2025
- Exam dates: August 13 to August 30, 2025
