IISER IAT 2025 results out at iiseradmission.in; here's how to download

IISER has released the IAT result 2025. Candidates can check and download their results through the official website, iiseradmission.in, using their login credentials

education, students, studying, exams
IISER IAT 2025 results 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:55 AM IST
iat iiser result date 2025: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have announced the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores by logging in with their user ID and password at the official website — iiseradmission.in. Rank cards are also available for download on the same portal.
 
According to the official notification, all candidates who scored at least one mark in IAT 2025 have been assigned a rank. However, IISER has clarified that obtaining a rank does not ensure admission.

IISER IAT 2025 Date, Time and Exam overview

Date of Exam IISER  May 2025
Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Duration 180 minutes
Questions 60 multiple-choice questions from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics
Marking Scheme
+4 for correct answers, -1 for incorrect answers

How to check and download the IISER IAT 2025 results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the IISER IAT 2025 results 2025:
  • Visit iiseradmission.in
  • Click on the “IAT 2025 Result” link on the homepage
  • Enter your user ID and password
  • View your scorecard and rank
  • Download and save it for future reference

Courses offered through IISER IAT 2025

Candidates can seek admission into the following programs:
  • 5-Year BS-MS (Dual Degree)
  • 4-Year BS
  • 4-Year BTech
These courses are offered at IISERs located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. 

IISER IAT 2025: Counselling Date and schedule

  • Counselling Registration Opens: June 26, 5 PM
  • Last Date to Submit Preferences: July 3, 5 PM
 
Admission offers will be based on seat availability, candidate's rank, submitted preferences, and category.

IISER IAT 2025: Admission offer and acceptance

Candidates who receive an admission offer must accept or decline it within the given deadline. Failure to respond or rejection will result in disqualification from further rounds.
 
To get complete information on courses, admission procedures, and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website, iiseradmission.in.

Indian educationEntrance Examsexam results

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

