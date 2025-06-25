IISER IAT 2025 results out at iiseradmission.in; here's how to download

iat iiser result date 2025: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have announced the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores by logging in with their user ID and password at the official website — iiseradmission.in. Rank cards are also available for download on the same portal.

According to the official notification, all candidates who scored at least one mark in IAT 2025 have been assigned a rank. However, IISER has clarified that obtaining a rank does not ensure admission.

IISER IAT 2025 Date, Time and Exam overview

Date of Exam IISER May 2025 Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Duration 180 minutes Questions 60 multiple-choice questions from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics Marking Scheme +4 for correct answers, -1 for incorrect answers

How to check and download the IISER IAT 2025 results 2025? Here are the simple steps to check and download the IISER IAT 2025 results 2025: Visit iiseradmission.in

Click on the “IAT 2025 Result” link on the homepage

Enter your user ID and password

View your scorecard and rank

Download and save it for future reference Courses offered through IISER IAT 2025 Candidates can seek admission into the following programs: 5-Year BS-MS (Dual Degree)

4-Year BS

4-Year BTech ALSO READ: UGC NET 2025 admit card out for June 27 exam date; Here's how to download These courses are offered at IISERs located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.