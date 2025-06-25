IISER IAT 2025 results out at iiseradmission.in; here's how to download

IISER IAT 2025 Date, Time and Exam overview
|Date of Exam IISER
|May 2025
|Mode
|Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|Duration
|180 minutes
|Questions
|60 multiple-choice questions from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics
|Marking Scheme
|
+4 for correct answers, -1 for incorrect answers
How to check and download the IISER IAT 2025 results 2025?
- Visit iiseradmission.in
- Click on the “IAT 2025 Result” link on the homepage
- Enter your user ID and password
- View your scorecard and rank
- Download and save it for future reference
Courses offered through IISER IAT 2025
- 5-Year BS-MS (Dual Degree)
- 4-Year BS
- 4-Year BTech
IISER IAT 2025: Counselling Date and schedule
- Counselling Registration Opens: June 26, 5 PM
- Last Date to Submit Preferences: July 3, 5 PM
IISER IAT 2025: Admission offer and acceptance
