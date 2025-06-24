Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / UGC NET 2025 admit card out for June 27 exam date; Here's how to download

UGC NET 2025 admit card out for June 27 exam date; Here's how to download

UGC NET 2025: NTA has released UGC NET 2025 admit cards for the June 27 exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets now from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, using their login credentials

UGC NET 2025 admit card out for June 27 exam

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UGC NET 2025 admit card out, Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 admit cards for candidates scheduled to appear on June 27. 
 
Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Earlier, admit cards for the June 25 exam were issued. The UGC NET June 2025 exams will be conducted from June 25 to 29. Admit cards for the remaining exam dates will be released soon.
 
Candidates are urged to download their admit cards at the earliest to avoid website traffic issues closer to the exam date. They should verify all personal and exam-related details, including exam city and time, and plan their travel accordingly.\ 

UGC NET 2025 admit card: Date and time

The revised date for UGC NET exam 2025 is June 27 and the exam will take place in two shifts:
 
  • Morning: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
  • Afternoon: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
The subject-wise schedule is available on the official website.

How to check and download the UGC NET 2025 admit card?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the UGC NET 2025 admit card:
  • Visit the official NTA UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the “UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card” link.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Check all details carefully and download the admit card.
  • Take a printout for exam-day use.

UGC NET June 2025: Reporting guidelines for exam day

  • Candidates must arrive at the exam centre at least two hours before the scheduled exam time to complete frisking and registration procedures.
  • The registration desk will close 30 minutes before the exam begins.
  • No entry will be allowed after the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.
  • Candidates should also ensure they are present inside the exam hall/room at the time specified on their admit card.

About UGC NET 2025

The UGC NET 2025 exam is held to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes, or a combination of these roles in Indian universities and colleges.

Topics : UGC NET Indian education Entrance Exams Admit Card

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

