JAC Jharkhand Class 10, 12 board supplementary result 2026 expected soon

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results soon. The supplementary exams were held from August 7 to August 14, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the compartment exams can visit the board's official website to check their results and download their marksheets.

Steps to check and download JAC Supplementary Marksheets 2026

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jacresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JAC Supplementary Result link

Step 3: Click on the Class 10/Class 12 supplementary result link

Step 4: Log in using the roll number and roll code

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Step 5: The supplementary marksheet will be displayed on the screen