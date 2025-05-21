HPBOSE 12th English Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will revise the Class 12 English paper results after several students have been found to have secured low marks, the board officials reported.

On Tuesday, board secretary Vishal Sharma said that 'human error' led to the discrepancies during the evaluation process of the English paper for some students.

He also mentioned that some students who are otherwise good performers had unexpectedly secured low marks in the English paper. "An extensive investigation was conducted and we found that the issue was not with the computer system or the process itself, but a human error,” Sharma added.

The board conducted the HPBOSE Class 12th exams in March and the results were declared on Saturday.

He also reported that the branch responsible for providing the answer key to the computer processing unit had submitted the wrong key by mistake, which led to inaccurate evaluation.

“We regret the error. We have identified the issue and are taking corrective measures,” he said.

According to Vishal, the revised results are being compiled, and it is likely to be released by Wednesday.

HPBOSE Class 12th results: Where the real issue originated?

The real issue originated in the Chuvadi area of the Chamba district, where the English paper was cancelled because the question paper was opened ahead of the scheduled date at a government school. Thereafter, the paper was again conducted. Reportedly, the old answer key was uploaded by mistake instead of the revised one.

“Students need not worry about results. We have found that the maximum students are getting higher scores. If someone gets a lower score in re-evaluation, their grades will remain the same,” Sharma added.

He also stated that the board is taking action against the board responsible for the error.