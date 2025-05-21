CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 out: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, announced the Class 12 (Plus Two) examination results for 2025 today, May 21, at 4 PM.

The board declared the results for all four streams, namely, arts, science, commerce and vocational. Students can check and download their board results through the official website, chseodsiha.nic.in, results.odisha.gov.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025: Toppers' list CHSE Odisha Result 2025: Science pass percentage Here's the gender-wise pass percentage for CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will not release a toppers’ list for the Class 12 results this year. This year, a total of 3,91 lakh students appeared for the board examination, which took place from February 18 to March 27, 2025.

Boys: 86.49 per cent

Girls: 88.57 per cent

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025: Commerce pass percentage

Here's the gender-wise CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2025:

Boys: 81.71 per cent

Girls: 85.77 per cent

CHSE Odisha results 2025: Login details

Students need the following details to access the CHSE Odisha results 2025:

Roll Number

Registration Number

Captcha Code

CHSE Odisha Result 2025 – Official Websites

Here are the official websites to check and download the Odisha 12th board marksheet:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

How to check and download CHSE Odisha results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to access CHSE Odisha Class 12th 2025 results:

Visit the official website, chseodisha.nic.in

On the home page, check for the ‘results’ section

Then click on ‘CHSE 12th results 2025’ link

Enter your login credentials.

Then click on the submit button.