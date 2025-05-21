Home / Education / News / CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 released today at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 released today at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 toppers' list: CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 released today at orissaresults.nic.in. This year, the Odisha board will not release the toppers list for the CHSE Class 12th

Exam results
CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 declared
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 out: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, announced the Class 12 (Plus Two) examination results for 2025 today, May 21, at 4 PM. 
 
The board declared the results for all four streams, namely, arts, science, commerce and vocational. Students can check and download their board results through the official website, chseodsiha.nic.in, results.odisha.gov.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
 
This year, a total of 3,91 lakh students appeared for the board examination, which took place from February 18 to March 27, 2025. 

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025: Toppers' list

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will not release a toppers’ list for the Class 12 results this year. 

CHSE Odisha Result 2025: Science pass percentage

Here's the gender-wise pass percentage for CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2025:
  • Boys: 86.49 per cent
  • Girls: 88.57 per cent

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025: Commerce pass percentage

Here's the gender-wise CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2025:
  • Boys: 81.71 per cent
  • Girls: 85.77 per cent

Also Read

Odisha extends UG admission deadline to June 1 as Class 12 results delayed

BSE Odisha Result 2025: Class 10 results to be announced today at 4 pm

60% resolution plans under IBC approved in last three years: IBBI data

LIVE news updates: 27 maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Premium

TCS gets Rs 2,903 crore BSNL order for 4G rollout at 18,685 sites

When will Odisha CHSE declare Class 12 results 2025?

CHSE Odisha announced the Class 12 results for the academic session 2024–25 today, May 21, 2025, at 4 pm.

CHSE Odisha results 2025: Login details

Students need the following details to access the CHSE Odisha results 2025:
  • Roll Number
  • Registration Number
  • Captcha Code

CHSE Odisha Result 2025 – Official Websites 

Here are the official websites to check and download the Odisha 12th board marksheet:
  • chseodisha.nic.in 
  • orissaresults.nic.in
 

How to check and download CHSE Odisha results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to access CHSE Odisha Class 12th 2025 results:
  • Visit the official website, chseodisha.nic.in
  • On the home page, check for the ‘results’ section
  • Then click on ‘CHSE 12th results 2025’ link
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Then click on the submit button.

How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th results 2025 via DigiLocker?

Here's are the steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th results 2025 via DigiLocker: 
  • Firstly, login to the DigiLocker App or visit result.digital locker.gov.in.
  • Then click on ‘Pull Partner Documents’ button. 
  • Click on 'Odisha board results' link. 
  • Select your +2 Class for the result 
  • Enter your login details such as, year of passing and roll number.
  • Click on 'Get Document' option. 
  • Your CHSE +2 Class 12 Marksheet will appear on the screen
  • Students can also download the marksheet for future refernece. 

Odisha 12th results marksheet

The results downloaded through the official website would be provisional and all the students are advised to collect their original marksheet from their respective schools.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 11th admissions begin today at mahafyjcadmissions.in

Who is Banu Mushtaq, first Kannada author to win International Booker?

HPBOSE revising Class 12 results due to answer key discrepancies in English

Odisha CHSE Class 12th results 2025 to be out today at chseodisha.nic.in

BSEB 12th Compartment 2025 answer key out, raise objections till tomorrow

Topics :Odisha Board resultexam resultsBoard results

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story