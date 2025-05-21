CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 out: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, announced the Class 12 (Plus Two) examination results for 2025 today, May 21, at 4 PM.
The board declared the results for all four streams, namely, arts, science, commerce and vocational. Students can check and download their board results through the official website, chseodsiha.nic.in, results.odisha.gov.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
This year, a total of 3,91 lakh students appeared for the board examination, which took place from February 18 to March 27, 2025.
CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025: Toppers' list
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will not release a toppers’ list for the Class 12 results this year.
CHSE Odisha Result 2025: Science pass percentage
Here's the gender-wise pass percentage for CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2025: