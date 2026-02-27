Telangana PGECET 2026 registration starts at official website, know more

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will open the TS PGECET 2026 application window today, February 27, at 4 pm. Eligible candidates seeking admission to ME, MTech, MPharm and PharmD (PB) programmes can apply online through the official portal before the prescribed deadline.

The registration link will be activated on pgecet.tgche.ac.in. A separate notification will be issued for candidates applying through GATE and GPAT scores. Meanwhile, the application correction window for TS PGECET 2026 will remain open from March 9 to March 10, allowing applicants to edit permitted details in their forms.

Telangana PGECET exam 2026 will be held from May 28 to May 31, 2026, at Hyderabad and Warangal. The TS PGECET exam schedule 2026 has been announced for all 19 subjects.

How to fill out the TS PGECET online application process?

· Visit the TS PGECET official website at pgecet.tgche.ac.in.

· Pay the application fee via online method.

· Enter the application form.

· Upload the required important documents

TS PGECET 2026 Eligibility Criteria

· Nationality should be Indian, and must be a resident of Telangana state

· Candidates must meet the local and non-local status eligibility requirements issued by the officials.

· The minimum qualifying mark for the general category is 50% and 45% for the reserved category.

TG PGECET application form 2026 fees

The general category registration fee is INR 1100, while the SC/ST and PwD categories require INR 600. Candidates must pay an additional fee if they wish to apply for more than one subject.

Candidates may still submit their forms, though, if they pay a late fee of INR 250, 1000, 1500, 2500, 5000, or 10,000. Every late submission has a different deadline.