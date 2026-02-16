JEE-Main results out: 2 candidates secure 100 score, 3 from Rajasthan

Twelve candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2026, with the maximum of them hailing from Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday.

More than 13.04 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam.

Among the candidates who have secured an NTA score of 100, three are from Rajasthan, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each is from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana.

All the 12 candidates are male.

According to officials, the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.