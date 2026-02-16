RBI Assistant notification 2026 announced for 650 posts at rbi.org.in

On its official website, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has posted a notice for the hiring of 650 "Assistant" positions. Candidates will be selected for these positions based on how well they perform in the preliminary and main exams, which will be followed by a language proficiency test (LPT).

On April 11, 2026, the bank will administer the nationwide competitive preliminary test. Eligible individuals may apply online for these positions by March 8, 2026, at the latest. The online application process is already open.

RBI Assistant 2026: Important dates

· Starting of online application- February 16, 2026

· Last date of application- March 08, 2026 · Closure for editing application details- March 08, 2026 · Last date for printing your application- March 23, 2026 · Online Fee Payment- Feb 16 to March 08, 2026. How to apply for the RBI Assistant 2026? Step 1: Go to the official website at https://ibpsreg.ibps.in/ Step 2: Press on the link RBI recruitment 2026 on the homepage. Step 3: Give the required details. Step 4: Submit the application form. Step 5: Provide the required documents.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for later reference. RBI Assistant 2026 Application Fee · SC/ ST/ PwBD/ EXS: ₹50/- and 18% GST · GEN/ OBC/ EWS- ₹450/- and 18% GST · Staff- No fees. RBI Assistant 2026 Prelims Exam Pattern Candidates will be chosen based on how well they perform in the preliminary and main exams, which will be followed by a language proficiency test (LPT). The English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability are among the disciplines included in the multiple-choice preliminary exam, which will be administered on April 11, 2026. There will be 100 questions in all, with a maximum score of 100. The entire time given will be 60 minutes.