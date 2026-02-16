CBSE mandates Class 10 students to appear in first board exam from 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that it is mandatory for Class 10 students to appear in the first board exam, and those who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will be placed in the "essential repeat" category, officials said.

CBSE is starting with two board exams for Class 10 from 2026.

The clarification by board comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam.