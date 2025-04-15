Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Haryana HBSE 12th results 2025 likely on this date; all you need to know

Haryana HBSE 12th results 2025 likely on this date; all you need to know

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 results by the end of this month (April). Here's how to check and download the results once out

Representative Image (ANI)

Haryana HBSE 12th results 2025 expected to be out by the end of this month

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HBSE 12th results 2025 Date and Time: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 results on April 30, 2025. The board has not shared any official information on the matter so far. Last year, the board released the results on the same date.
 
Once the results are out, candidates can check and download their results through the official website, bseh.org.in, using their login credentials.
 
The Haryana board examined the students from February 27 to April 2, 2025, in an offline mode (pen and paper mode).

How to check and download HBSE 12th result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download HBSE Class 12th results 2025:
 

For regular students:

  • Visit the official HBSE website – bseh.org.in.
  • On the home page check for the 'results' section in the top menu.
  • In the results section, check for the "Sr. Secondary (Academic) Exam Result March 2025."
  • In the 'Exam Type', option select 'Regular".
  • Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.
  • Click on "Search Result" to view your marks.

For private candidates:

  • Visit the official HBSE website – bseh.org.in.
  • On the home page, check for the 'results' section in the top menu.
  • In the results section, click on the "Sr Secondary (Academic) Exam Result March 2025" link.
  • In the 'Exam Type', option select 'Regular".
  • Choose "Exam Type – Private".
  • Enter your roll number or name, father’s and mother’s name, and date of birth.
  • Fill in the captcha code and click "Search Result" to check your scores.

Also Read

Narendra Modi, modi

PM Modi flags off Hisar-Ayodhya flight, lays stone for new airport terminal

Ring Road project

Union Cabinet clears Rs 1,878 cr Zirakpur Bypass project in Punjab, Haryana

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Agniveers will get 20% quota in state police recruitment: Haryana CM Saini

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana govt to develop film city in Pinjore over 100 acres: CM Saini

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

PM to visit Haryana on Apr 14 to launch development projects: Nayab Saini

What are the details mentioned on HBSE 12th result 2025?

Here are the details mentioned on HBSE 12th Result 2025:
  • Student’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • Father’s Name and Mother’s Name
  • Enrollment Number
  • Subject-wise Marks in Practical
  • Grade Points in Each Subject
  • Grades Obtained in Each Subject
  • Total Marks
  • Overall CGPA
  • Result Status (Pass/Fail)

HBSE 12th Result 2025: Scrutiny Process

If students are not happy with the results, they can apply for scrutiny (re-evaluation). The board will release re-evaluation forms after releasing the HBSE official website.
 
To recheck exam papers, students need to pay a fee for each subject. If there are any changes in the marks after re-evaluation, the mark sheet will be updated accordingly. The updated marks will be final and cannot be changed in the future.

Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2025 – Previous years' result date 

  • 2025 April 30, 2025 (Expected)
  • 2024 April 30, 2024
  • 2023 May 15, 2023
  • 2022 June 15, 2022

Haryana Board 12th Result 2025 – Last Year's pass percentage

Last year, a total of 2,13,504 students appeared for the Haryana Board exam, out of which 1,82,136 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 85.31 per cent.

More From This Section

Karnataka RTE Admission 2025

Karnataka RTE admissions 2025 start today at official website, check here

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

Uttarakhand board 10, 12 results 2025 date & time out; here's how to check

Exam results, results

Assam HSLC 2025 toppers' list, pass percentage, and how to download result

Exam results, results

MP board results 2025 date: When will class 10, 12 results be announced?

Neet exam

NEET MDS 2025: Admit card to be released today at natboard.edu.in

Topics : Haryana Board results education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon