Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025: When and where to check scorecard

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is likely to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025 soon. Recently, the board released the provisional answer keys for the 2nd PUC exam. Now, all eyes are on the KSEAB result 2025 dates, which are expected to be out soon.

The exam was conducted on March 1 and concluded on March 20, 2025.

Once the results are out, the board will release the KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 and Exam 3 schedule. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam conducts three annual exams as it follows a three-exam format, allowing students multiple opportunities to secure high marks and retain their best score from the three attempts.

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025 Date:

How to check Karnataka's 2nd PUC result 2025?

Here are the step-by-step guides to check the KSEAB results 2025 through the official website:

Firstly, visit the official Karnataka results portal, karresults.nic.in.

On the home page check for the PUC 2 Exam 1 Result 2025 link.

Then enter your login credentials.

Submit the details to check your results.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam Result: When was the result announced last year?

ALSO READ: CUET UG 2025 correction window opens today; steps to edit application forms The board released the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 on April 10, 2024. As per last year's trend, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results are likely to be out in April's second week.

Karnataka PUC 2 exam: Last year's performance

Last year, a total of 1,49,824 students registered for the 2nd PUC exams, out of which 1,48,942 appeared for the test and 52,505 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 35.25.

Among all the candidates who appeared for the examination, 84,632 were boys and 64,310 were girls. The pass percentage of girls remained higher than boys last year with the former recording 35.25 per cent, and the latter registering 31.31 per cent pass percentage.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Result to be out soon.