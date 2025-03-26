The tentative date of the CTET exam 2025 is expected to be July 6, 2025. However, the exact schedule of the CTET application form submission and exam date will be declared in the official notification.

CTET Exam 2025: How to apply online?

• Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in

• Press on the ‘Apply for CTET…’ link.

• Press on ‘New Registration’

• Go through the details, press on acknowledgement and proceed

• Register by filling in the essential details

• Enter the application form

• Upload the documents like photograph and signature

• Submit the CTET application fee

• Submit and save the confirmation page for later.

CTET 2025: Notification

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2025 correction window opens today; steps to edit application forms The official website at ctet.nic.in will host the CTET 2025 notice in the form of a PDF file. Candidates can learn more about the examination procedure from the CTET notice 2025. The CTET notice PDF must be downloaded by candidates, who should carefully read all of the information provided.

When the CTET announcement 2025 is released, the exam procedure will start. The CTET notification 2025 will be posted on the official website, ctet.nic.in, by the CBSE. Together with the formal announcement, the CTET application form 2025 will be made available.

To apply for the exam, candidates must meet the age and educational requirements specified in the CTET eligibility criteria 2025. The communication will include the CTET registration deadline for 2025.

Together with the formal announcement, the online application form for the CTET 2025 exam will be accessible. For approximately one month, the link to the CTET application form 2025 will be available. The notification itself will specify the CTET deadline for completing the application in 2025.

What is CTET?

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is known as CTET. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) administers the CTET exam in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education's (NCTE) guidelines. The purpose of the exam is to evaluate applicants for positions as teachers for classes 1 to 8 at central government schools, including KVS, NVS, and others.