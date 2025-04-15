MP board Results 2025 date and Time: The wait for the Madhya Pradesh board exam results 2025 is likely to end shortly. This week is anticipated to see the release of the Class 10 and Class 12 results by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Students in classes 10 and 12 can view their scorecards on the official websites after they are made available. The exam results are usually posted on mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in by the board.

ALSO READ: UP Board 2025: Class 10th, 12th results not releasing on Apr 15, says UPMSP Students must use their login credentials to access the portal in order to view their scorecards online. For up-to-date information, parents and kids are also encouraged to frequently visit the MP board's official websites and social media accounts. The board will post a direct link to the results on its website as soon as they are announced.

MP Board Class 10, 12th: Exams dates

Exams for MP Board Class 10 were held from February 27 to March 21. In contrast, the MP Board's Class 12 examinations took place between February 27 and April 4. As of now, the date of the MP Board exam results has not been formally confirmed. For the most recent information, students should visit the MP Board's official website at mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Class 10, 12th Result 2025: How to check exam results?

-Go to the official website of the MP Government at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

-Press on the home page to view the latest updates and notifications. Find for a notification on MP Board Results 2025 announcement.

-You will find an active link to view the MP Board 2025 results declaration. Press on the link.

-Fill in the essential details like name, roll number, etc.

-After mentioning the details, press enter and view your scorecard.

ALSO READ: GUJCET 2025 results: Gujarat board dismisses fake result date claims -Download or take a screenshot. Take out a print out for future use.

MP Board Results: Pass percentage in 2024

The students must receive at least 33% in each subject, including theory and practicals, in order to pass their MP board class 10th and 12th exams. In addition to achieving a minimum percentage, they must pass at least 5 of the 6 exams.

Last year, more than 16 lakh students took the MP Board's class 10 and class 12 exams. In 2024, around 58% of Class 10 students passed the test. For students in Class 12, the passing percentage was 64.48. In 2023, 55.10% of students in Class 10 and 55.28% of students in Class 12 passed.