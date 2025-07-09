Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Education loan growth at NBFCs to slow to 25% in FY26 on US visa curbs

Education loan growth at NBFCs to slow to 25% in FY26 on US visa curbs

The share of US in overall education loan portfolio has come down to 50% as on March 31, 2025, from a peak of 53% on March 31, 2024, and is expected to go down further over next few years

The education loan assets under management (AUM) of NBFCs grew a rapid 48 per cent to ₹64,000 crore last financial year.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

The pace of growth in the education loan portfolio of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) is likely to moderate sharply to 25 per cent in the ongoing financial year 2026 (FY26), against the backdrop of deceleration in disbursements for studies in the United States due to a raft of policy changes there, Crisil said.
 
The rating agency, in a statement on Wednesday, said the education loan book of finance companies in India has been the fastest-growing asset class, clocking about 50 per cent and above year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth over the past few years.
 
The education loan assets under management (AUM) of NBFCs grew a rapid 48 per cent to ₹64,000 crore last financial year. That followed an even faster 77 per cent growth in financial year 2024. But growth in the ongoing financial year is seen moderating to about 25 per cent with AUM reaching ₹80,000 crore. 
 
 
As a step to mitigate adverse effects of US markets, NBFCs are diversifying into new geographies and product adjacencies. While non-performing assets (NPAs) have remained stable so far, asset quality will be monitorable given the global uncertainties and a large proportion of AUM (~85 per cent) remaining under contractual principal moratorium, rating agency added.

Malvika Bhotika, director, Crisil Ratings, “Policy uncertainties in the US, combined with measures including reduced visa appointments and the proposed elimination of Optional Practical Training norms have culled newer loan originations. This has led to a 30 per cent decline in total disbursements to that geography last fiscal.”
 
The disbursements linked to even Canada, the second-largest market, fell as student visa rules became stricter, including increased financial requirements via proof of available funds, and cap on permits. Consequently, overall education loan disbursements were up only 8 per cent in the financial year 2025, compared with 50 per cent in the financial year 2024.”
 
NBFCs have sharpened focus on other geographies. Disbursements linked to courses in the UK, Germany, Ireland and smaller countries have doubled in the past financial year as students opted for alternative destinations. 
 
The share of such geographies in total disbursements rose to almost 50 per cent in FY25 from 25 per cent a year ago.
 
But this will not fully offset the decline in US-linked disbursements. Notably, the share of US in overall education loan portfolio has already come down to 50 per cent as on March 31, 2025, from a peak of 53 per cent as seen on March 31, 2024, and is expected to go down further over next few years as lenders gravitate towards other geographies.
 
NBFCs are also looking at domestic student loans and adjacencies such as school funding, loans for skill development, certification and coaching, Crisil added.
     

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

